ETV Bharat / international

Zelenskyy Renews Calls For More Air Defence After Deadly Strike On Kyiv

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday renewed his plea for more air-defence systems a day after Russian strikes on Kyiv killed seven people. His latest comments came after Russian missiles struck apartment blocks across the Ukrainian capital Friday. Russia's invasion has dragged on for nearly four years, with diplomatic efforts to end the war failing, and fears are growing for the country's energy security ahead of a fourth winter of war.

Ukraine said Russian attacks had killed four people in its southern region Saturday. "Ukraine needs support that saves lives: more air-defence systems, more protective capabilities and greater resolve from our partners," Zelenskyy said on social media. Earlier, officials had said the death toll from Friday's attack on Kyiv had risen to seven after an elderly woman died in hospital.

Zelenskyy said one of the victims was Nataliia Khodemnchuk, the wife of an operator at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant who died during the 1986 nuclear disaster. "Nearly four decades later, Nataliia was killed in a new tragedy caused once again by the Kremlin," he said. Other victims of the attack included a couple in their 70s and a 62-year-old.