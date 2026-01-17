ETV Bharat / international

Zelenskyy Hopes For Security Guarantees Plan In Looming US Talks

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that he hopes Ukraine will sign agreements with the United States next week on a plan to end Russia's invasion but lashed out at slow ammunition deliveries from abroad. US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a halt to the war and has pressured Ukraine to accept peace terms that Kyiv has likened to capitulation to Russia.

Key sticking points remain between Kyiv and Washington, and Ukraine has been seeking clarity from allies about what security guarantees it will receive as part of the plan, which it believes are vital to deter Russia from invading again. Zelenskyy told reporters, including AFP, that Ukrainian negotiators were on their way to the United States for more talks.

The Ukrainians were due to hold talks on security guarantees and post-war reconstruction with the US side in Miami on Saturday, Kyiv's embassy to Washington said. "The goal of the visit is to finalise these agreements with our American partners," according to ambassador Olga Stefanishyna.

Zelenskyy hopes to sign the documents with the Americans at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week. "If everything is finalised and if there is agreement from the American side -- because on our side, in principle, I believe we're done -- then signing during Davos will be possible," he said.

The president spoke as Russian strikes have left thousands without heating in Kyiv for days in temperatures as low as -15C. The capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko ordered schools to be shut until February for the "safety of children".

Air defence depleted

Zelenskyy also conceded problems with Ukrainian air defence systems at a critical moment in the war. Some air defence systems supplied to Ukraine by Western allies had run out of ammunition amid a wave of Russian attacks that have devastated his country's energy infrastructure, he said.

Kyiv says more than 15,000 energy workers are racing in sub-zero temperatures to restore power plants and substations battered over recent days by hundreds of Russian drones and missiles.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on allies to beef up Ukraine's air defence systems to shield vital civilian infrastructure facilities from daily Russian bombardments. "Until this morning we had several systems without missiles. Today I can say this openly because today I have those missiles," Zelensky told a press conference in Kyiv.

The attacks have spurred urgent humanitarian concerns, with millions of Ukrainians suffering long periods without electricity and heating during a cold snap where temperatures have dropped to -20C in some parts of the country. The Kremlin claims its forces only target military facilities.