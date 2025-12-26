ETV Bharat / international

Zelensky To Meet Trump This Weekend In Florida

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he would meet US President Donald Trump this weekend to discuss efforts to end Russia's invasion. "Over the weekend, I think on Sunday, in Florida, we will have a meeting with President Trump," Zelensky said in a message to journalists. The latest round of US-Ukraine negotiations produced a 20-point plan to end the war, which has been sent to Moscow.

"We will discuss these documents, security guarantees," Zelensky said. "As for sensitive issues, we will discuss Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and we will certainly discuss other issues," he added.

Zelensky said this week there was still disagreements between Kyiv and Washington over the two issues. Despite that, Ukraine won some concessions in the latest plan, which would freeze the frontline and remove a requirement for Kyiv to legally renounce its bid to join NATO, Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also indicated the plan opened the way to eventually pulling his troops back in the eastern Donetsk region and establishing a demilitarised zone -- positions Kyiv has previously been reluctant to accept.