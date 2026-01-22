Zelensky Announces First US-Ukraine-Russia Trilateral Meeting On Ukraine War In UAE
The Ukrainian leader did not elaborate on the format of the talks, or whether Ukrainian and Russian officials would negotiate directly.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Davos: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said the United Arab Emirates will host 'trilateral' talks on the Ukraine war on Friday and Saturday with Ukrainian, US and Russian officials.
The Ukrainian leader did not elaborate on the format of the talks, or whether Ukrainian and Russian officials would negotiate directly.
"It will be the first trilateral meeting in the Emirates. It will be tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Zelensky said following his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, adding, "Russians have to be ready for compromises."
His comments come after an hour-long meeting with US President Donald Trump, who said that they had a 'good' discussion. Trump on Thursday said he had a good meeting with Zelenskyy, and his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin is that 'war has to end'. Replying to media queries before leaving Davos, Trump said a US delegation will be meeting Putin 'today or tomorrow'.
"I met President Zelenskyy here; the meeting was good. We (US delegation) are meeting President Putin today or tomorrow," he said. Asked what would be his message to Putin, Trump said, "The war has to end. A lot of people have been killed". "Last month, around 30,000 people were killed, mostly soldiers. It’s really a war that has to end," Trump said. "We have got to get it done. If we don't get it done, it will be a disgrace," Trump said on the need to end the war.
Also Read