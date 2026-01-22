ETV Bharat / international

Zelensky Announces First US-Ukraine-Russia Trilateral Meeting On Ukraine War In UAE

Davos: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said the United Arab Emirates will host 'trilateral' talks on the Ukraine war on Friday and Saturday with Ukrainian, US and Russian officials.

The Ukrainian leader did not elaborate on the format of the talks, or whether Ukrainian and Russian officials would negotiate directly.

"It will be the first trilateral meeting in the Emirates. It will be tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Zelensky said following his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, adding, "Russians have to be ready for compromises."