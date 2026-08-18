ETV Bharat / international

Zambia President Hichilema Has Been Reelected For A Second Term

Lusaka: Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has been reelected for a second five-year term, the Electoral Commission of Zambia announced early Tuesday. He was declared the outright winner of last Thursday's presidential election without the need for a run-off, having secured 61.4% of the 5 million votes cast.

According to the commission, Hichilema won with 2,965,326 votes and his closest competitor was opposition leader Brian Mundubile, who won 1,856,217 votes, which was about 38% of the total vote.

“I therefore declare, Hichilema Hakainde S, to be president-elect of the Republic of Zambia this 18th day of August, 2026,” commission chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said. In a statement issued Tuesday, Hichilema welcomed the results and thanked Zambians for the reelection, but also reached out to those who voted for the opposition.

“To those citizens who preferred the ideas presented by our opponents, we hear you, and we will continue to work for you to ensure that every Zambian benefits from the development we are delivering,” he said in a statement. There was no immediate reaction from opposition leader Mundubile.

Hichilema’s victory follows a closely watched election which saw the vote counting suspended last Friday and then restarted hours later under heightened security after the commission said there had been attacks against some polling station officials and some ballot papers had been stolen.