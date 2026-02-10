ETV Bharat / international

Yunus says he will quickly transfer power to elected government

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said his administration would quickly transfer power to the elected government as he urged the people to vote in Thursday's general elections, calling it a historic, decisive and future-defining moment. Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections on February 12 - the first since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in massive countrywide protests in August 2024.

"Some days come in the life of every nation that have far-reaching significance, when the future direction of a state, the character and stability of democracy and the fate of future generations are determined," Yunus said in an address to the nation two days ahead of the polls and the referendum on the implementation of the July Charter.

"The day after tomorrow is just such a day, when two votes are going to be held. We will all together elect a new government and at the same time determine the future structure of our beloved Bangladesh through a referendum," the Chief Adviser said.

Yunus said the elected government will quickly assume the responsibility, dismissing rumours that the interim government would not hand over power as "baseless propaganda" aimed at obstructing democratic transition.

"We will hand over the responsibility to the newly elected government with deep pleasure and pride... and return to our own jobs. We ardently await that auspicious moment,” Yunus said.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman has emerged as the forerunner in the upcoming elections, with its longtime ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, being its main rival in the absence of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's now disbanded Awami League, debarred from the fray.

Yunus said since the electoral process started, "we noticed an identified quarter is trying to create suspicion, panic and confusion in the public mind under a design to spread propaganda and misinformation".