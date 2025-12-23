ETV Bharat / international

Yunus Reiterates Commitment To Hold Bangladesh General Elections On February 12

Dhaka: Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Monday reiterated his commitment to hold general elections on February 12 and said "the nation is eagerly waiting to exercise their voting rights".

Yunus made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Sergio Gor, the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, at around 7:30 pm (local time) "The nation is eagerly waiting to exercise their voting rights, which were stolen by the autocratic regime," Yunus said.

"The discussion, which lasted about half an hour, focused on trade and tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the United States, the upcoming general election, the country's democratic transition, and the murder of young Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Hadi," Yunus said in a post on X.

Sergio Gor, who is the US Ambassador-Designate to India, congratulated Yunus "for his leadership during recent tariff negotiations", the post said, adding that Bangladesh succeeded in reducing US reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi goods to 20 per cent.

It said that the US Special Envoy also discussed the "massive funeral" of Osman Hadi. "Chief Adviser noted that supporters of the ousted autocratic regime were allegedly spending millions of dollars to disrupt the electoral process and that their fugitive leader was inciting violence. However, he said the Interim Government was 'fully prepared' to deal with any challenges," the post said.