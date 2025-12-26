'Dark Time For Minorities': Hasina Slams Yunus Govt For 'Unspeakable Atrocities' Against Non-Muslims In Bangladesh
Hasina, in her Christmas message, accused the Yunus government of interfering with freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 7:08 AM IST|
Updated : December 26, 2025 at 8:20 AM IST
Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has strongly criticised the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of committing serious atrocities against non-Muslims in the country.
Referring to the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh last week, the 78-year-old Awami League leader said that the current ruling group, which has seized power illegally, is setting "horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death".
In her message on the occasion of Christmas, Hasina accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths.
"In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death. I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer," she said.
The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of Hasina government in August last year. Last week, a 25-year-old Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh city.
Meanwhile, late on Wednesday night, another Hindu man was killed in a mob attack in Bangladesh's Rajbari district, intensifying concerns over law and order and minority safety in the country.
According to The Daily Star, the victim, Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was allegedly assaulted by villagers in Hosendanga village of Pangsha upazila following allegations of extortion. Police said they reached the scene around 11:00 PM after receiving reports of the incident and found Mondal critically injured. He was taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2 AM, Assistant Superintendent of Police Debrata Sarkar said.
On Monday, minority groups in Bangladesh held a protest in Dhaka over the interim government's failure to prevent the persecution of minorities. Hasina hoped that Christmas would further strengthen the existing bonds of harmony and goodwill between Christians and followers of other religions in Bangladesh.
"On this festive occasion of Christmas, I wish all Christian brothers and sisters happiness, peace, and prosperity," she said. "May darkness give way to dawn. May Bangladesh live forever," she added. (With PTI Inputs)
