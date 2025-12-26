ETV Bharat / international

'Dark Time For Minorities': Hasina Slams Yunus Govt For 'Unspeakable Atrocities' Against Non-Muslims In Bangladesh

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has strongly criticised the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of committing serious atrocities against non-Muslims in the country.

Referring to the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh last week, the 78-year-old Awami League leader said that the current ruling group, which has seized power illegally, is setting "horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death".

In her message on the occasion of Christmas, Hasina accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths.

"In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death. I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer," she said.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of Hasina government in August last year. Last week, a 25-year-old Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh city.