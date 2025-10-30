ETV Bharat / international

Yunus Fears Attempts To Thwart Planned Bangladesh Polls

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said he feared forces “from home and abroad” to thwart planned general elections over debarring deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League from contesting.

“Many forces from inside and outside the country will work to spoil the election. Many powerful forces, not minor ones, will attempt to thwart it. Sudden attacks may come,” Yunus’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam quoted him as saying at a high-level meeting on election preparedness.

Chief Adviser Yunus, he said, told the meeting that the election will be “challenging” as “various types of propaganda will be carried out in a planned manner from inside and outside the country”.

Yunus said AI-generated images and videos would also circulate online and on social media platforms, stressing immediate action to prevent the spread of such content.

“We must overcome them (obstacles),” 85-year-old Yunus was quoted as saying.

His comments coincided with Hasina’s interview with foreign news agencies and the UK-based The Independent newspaper on the same day.

This was Hasina’s her first such interactions with mainstream media since August 5 last year, when a violent student-led protest toppled her government.

Since her ouster, 78-year-old Hasina has been staying in India while most of the leaders of her party and government were in jail or on the run at home and abroad.

Three days after her ouster, Yunus flew in from Paris to take charge of the interim government saying the students were his appointer.