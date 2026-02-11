ETV Bharat / international

YouTube Says It Is Not Social Media In Landmark Addiction Trial

Los Angeles: A lawyer for YouTube insisted Tuesday that the Google-owned video platform was neither intentionally addictive nor technically social media, as a landmark US trial targeting tech giants entered its second day.

YouTube and Meta -- the parent company of Instagram and Facebook -- are defendants in a blockbuster trial in Los Angeles that could set a legal precedent on whether social media giants deliberately designed their platforms to be addictive to children.

"It's not social media addiction when it's not social media and it's not addiction," lawyer Luis Li told the 12 jurors during his opening arguments. The civil trial in California state court centres on allegations that a 20-year-old woman, identified as Kaley G.M., suffered severe mental harm after becoming addicted to social media as a child.

She started using YouTube at six and joined Instagram at 11, before moving on to Snapchat and TikTok two or three years later. The plaintiff "is not addicted to YouTube. You can listen to her own words -- she said so, her doctor said so, her father said so," Li said, citing evidence he said would be detailed at trial.

Li's opening arguments followed remarks on Monday from lawyers for the plaintiffs and co-defendant Meta. On Monday, the plaintiffs' attorney accused YouTube and Meta of engineering addiction in young people's brains to gain users and profits.

But Li told the six men and six women on the jury that he did not recognize the description of YouTube put forth by the other side and tried to draw a clear line between YouTube's widely popular video app and social media platforms like Instagram or TikTok.

YouTube is selling "the ability to watch something essentially for free on your computer, on your phone, on your iPad," Li insisted, comparing the service to Netflix or traditional TV. "More people watch YouTube on television than they do on their phones or their devices. More people watch YouTube than cable TV," he said.