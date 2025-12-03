ETV Bharat / international

YouTube Says Children To Be 'Less Safe' Under Australia Social Media Ban

Sydney: Video streaming giant YouTube on Wednesday attacked Australia's looming social media ban for under-16s, denouncing the world-first laws as "rushed" and unrealistic. Australia will from December 10 ban users under the age of 16 from a raft of the world's most popular social media platforms and websites, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

"Most importantly, this law will not fulfil its promise to make kids safer online, and will, in fact, make Australian kids less safe on YouTube," YouTube public policy manager Rachel Lord said in a statement. "We've heard from parents and educators who share these concerns."

YouTube, one of the most-visited websites in the world, was originally slated to escape the ban so children could watch educational videos. But the Australian government changed tack in July, saying young users needed to be shielded from "predatory algorithms". YouTube said all Australian users under 16 would be automatically signed out on December 10, using the ages linked to their Google accounts.

Predators and peer pressure

Underage users could still visit the website without an account, but would lose access to many of YouTube's features -- including "wellbeing settings" and "safety filters". Lord said the "rushed regulation misunderstands our platform and the way young Australians use it". "At YouTube, we believe in protecting kids in the digital world, not from the digital world."