'Partial Ban Is Better': Young Indians Weigh In On Australia's Move To Restrict Social Media For Children

FILE - A teenage boy uses his phone in Sydney, Nov. 8, 2024. ( AP )

Mumbai: "I think a complete ban is wrong," opines Pratigya Jena in Mumbai, India, ahead of Australia's upcoming social media ban for under-16s. From December 10, Australia will require a raft of major platforms and websites, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, to remove underage accounts or face a substantial fine. The Australian government's move is set to impact hundreds of thousands of adolescents, with Instagram alone reporting about 350,000 Australian users aged 13 to 15. Australia concedes the ban will be far from perfect at the outset, and some underage users will fall through the cracks as issues are ironed out. But platforms face the threat of $32 million fines if they fail to take "reasonable steps" to comply. It remains unclear how Australia's internet safety regulator would interpret or enforce what counts as reasonable. "'Reasonable steps' means platforms have to act to enforce the restrictions in a way that is just and appropriate in the circumstances," the regulator's guidelines say.