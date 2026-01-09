ETV Bharat / international

Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council To Dismantle, A Day After Its Leader Fled To The UAE

Cairo: Yemen's Southern Transitional Council and its institutions will be dismantled effective today, the group's secretary general said Friday, after weeks of unrest in southern areas and only a day after its leader fled to the United Arab Emirates.

Abdulrahman Jalal al-Sebaihi made the announcement Friday in a televised address broadcast on Yemen TV. The decision comes a day after the Council’s leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi fled Yemen by boat to Somalia and was later flown to Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital. Al-Zubaidi has been accused of treason.

The UAE has been a major backer of the council, which sparked a confrontation with Saudi Arabia in recent days, after STC fighters advanced in Hadramout and al-Mahra governorates and appeared to be preparing to secede from Yemen.