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Yemen's Houthis Strike Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport With Missiles And Drones In Sharp Escalation

This image taken from video broadcast by Al-Masirah TV, a Houthi-controlled news channel, shows an explosion at the Sanaa International Airport compound during what the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said were several Saudi airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday ( AP )

Cairo: The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said they launched missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport on Monday in response to airstrikes they blamed on Saudi Arabia that struck Sanaa International Airport earlier in the day.

No casualties were reported, but the attacks marked an escalation not seen since a Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi-controlled areas several years ago. Saudi Arabian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the airstrikes in Yemen.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, in a video statement on Telegram, warned airlines against flying through Saudi airspace, saying these warnings should be taken "seriously until the blockade on Sanaa International Airport is lifted."

Yemen's Houthis Strike Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport With Missiles And Drones In Sharp Escalation (Ansar Allah Media Office/AFP)

The internationally recognized government in Yemen said earlier that the strikes that hit Sanaa International Airport were meant to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.

The Houthis vowed to retaliate for the strike, which marked the first major escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia following a period of relative calm.

The U.N. Security Council, in an emergency meeting on the developments Monday afternoon, officials expressed concern about the risk of a wider escalation.

"Yemen and the wider region cannot afford another cycle of escalation," U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Khaled Khiari told the 15-member council. "We call on all actors to constructively engage in negotiations under UN auspices."

For years, a Saudi-led coalition based in Yemen's south has fought the Houthis in the north.

Saree said on Telegram earlier on Monday that Saudi Arabia launched the airstrikes in what he called the end of a period of "de-escalation." He warned that "this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished."

In the latest Telegram update, Saree said the strikes in Sanaa were aimed at "closing it to humanitarian flights carrying patients and stranded individuals to and from Sana'a International Airport."