Yearender: Business And Philanthropy Giants Who Died In 2025

By Sonali Shukla

The death of Gopichand Hinduja, who was estimated to be the UK’s richest man as of May 2024, marked the end of an era of the Hinduja Group’s global empire. The passing of Dame Steve Shirley closed the book on a woman-led IT pioneer whose flexible work model influenced remote work. FedEx's Founder Frederick Smith's death in June showed how leaders in logistics used their fortunes to support Memphis schools, St. Jude Hospital, and veterans.

They were among the noteworthy business and philanthropy giants who died in 2025, affecting companies, charities, and communities across the globe. Here is the list of some influential figures who died this year.

Gopichand Hinduja

Gopichand Parmand Hinduja died at 85 in November, leaving the Indian powerhouse Hinduja Group as a testament to his vision. For many years, he was co-chairman with his brother Srichand S.P. Hinduja, who died in May 2023. He and his brother were frequently named among the wealthiest people in the UK and Asia, and in the Sunday Times Rich List 2024 ranking of the wealthiest people in the UK.

Gopichand Hinduja (IANS)

Starting from trading roots in Mumbai, he and his brothers acquired the Ashok Leyland (from British Leyland), and Gulf Oil (from Chevron Corporation) in the 1980s, and established the banks in Switzerland and India in the 1990s, taking the Hinduja Group into the list of India's best-known businesses across the globe alongside such names as Tata, Birla, and Ambani.

Philanthropy also scaled similarly, as the Hinduja Foundation erected over 100 schools and rural clinics in India, trained engineers in underserved areas, and funded UK hospitals, embodying its mantra: “service through business.”

Dame Shirley

Dame Vera Stephanie Shirley died at 91 in August. She founded the all-women software company 'Freelance Programmers', whose flexible work model influenced modern remote work and neurodiversity hiring at firms like Microsoft and SAP. Post-retirement, she donated her entire fortune, exceeding € 100 Million, to autism causes through the Shirley Foundation.

From May 2009 until May 2010, Shirley also served as the UK's Ambassador for Philanthropy, a government appointment aimed at giving philanthropists a "voice". In her 2012 memoirs, ‘Let It Go’, she writes, "I do it because of my personal history; I need to justify the fact that my life was saved."

Federick Smith

Frederick Wallace Smith, founder and chairman of FedEx, the world's largest express transportation company, died at 80 in June. He is also known as the father of the overnight delivery business. His Memphis (city in Shelby County, Tennessee, US) base channelled millions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, universities like Rhodes College, and veterans initiatives, applying supply-chain precision to charity logistics.