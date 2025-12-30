Yearender: Business And Philanthropy Giants Who Died In 2025
Several notable business and philanthropist giants passed away in 2025, impacting companies, charities, and communities worldwide.
The death of Gopichand Hinduja, who was estimated to be the UK’s richest man as of May 2024, marked the end of an era of the Hinduja Group’s global empire. The passing of Dame Steve Shirley closed the book on a woman-led IT pioneer whose flexible work model influenced remote work. FedEx's Founder Frederick Smith's death in June showed how leaders in logistics used their fortunes to support Memphis schools, St. Jude Hospital, and veterans.
They were among the noteworthy business and philanthropy giants who died in 2025, affecting companies, charities, and communities across the globe. Here is the list of some influential figures who died this year.
Gopichand Hinduja
Gopichand Parmand Hinduja died at 85 in November, leaving the Indian powerhouse Hinduja Group as a testament to his vision. For many years, he was co-chairman with his brother Srichand S.P. Hinduja, who died in May 2023. He and his brother were frequently named among the wealthiest people in the UK and Asia, and in the Sunday Times Rich List 2024 ranking of the wealthiest people in the UK.
Starting from trading roots in Mumbai, he and his brothers acquired the Ashok Leyland (from British Leyland), and Gulf Oil (from Chevron Corporation) in the 1980s, and established the banks in Switzerland and India in the 1990s, taking the Hinduja Group into the list of India's best-known businesses across the globe alongside such names as Tata, Birla, and Ambani.
Philanthropy also scaled similarly, as the Hinduja Foundation erected over 100 schools and rural clinics in India, trained engineers in underserved areas, and funded UK hospitals, embodying its mantra: “service through business.”
Dame Shirley
Dame Vera Stephanie Shirley died at 91 in August. She founded the all-women software company 'Freelance Programmers', whose flexible work model influenced modern remote work and neurodiversity hiring at firms like Microsoft and SAP. Post-retirement, she donated her entire fortune, exceeding € 100 Million, to autism causes through the Shirley Foundation.
From May 2009 until May 2010, Shirley also served as the UK's Ambassador for Philanthropy, a government appointment aimed at giving philanthropists a "voice". In her 2012 memoirs, ‘Let It Go’, she writes, "I do it because of my personal history; I need to justify the fact that my life was saved."
Federick Smith
Frederick Wallace Smith, founder and chairman of FedEx, the world's largest express transportation company, died at 80 in June. He is also known as the father of the overnight delivery business. His Memphis (city in Shelby County, Tennessee, US) base channelled millions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, universities like Rhodes College, and veterans initiatives, applying supply-chain precision to charity logistics.
Jim Bernhard
James Michell Bernhard on November 16 at the age of 71. Bernhard founded ‘The Shaw Group’ and expanded it into one of the world's most significant industrial and infrastructure companies.
After selling The Shaw Group, Jim co-founded Bernhard Capital Partners in 2013, a private equity firm recognised globally as a leader in investing in critical infrastructure and essential services.
Throughout all his business endeavours, Jim was deeply committed to giving back to the community that raised him. He supported numerous civic, educational, and charitable initiatives, believing that strong communities are built through service and opportunity. His generosity has impacted many organisations, including St. George Catholic Church and School, The Dunham School, TRUCE, Team Sportsplex, MOVEBR, and his foundation, Every Kid a King.
Raymond A "Chip" Mason
Raymond Adams "Chip" Mason died at 88 in August. Mason founded Legg Mason in 1966, growing it into a Wall Street staple before its 2021 sale. William & Mary renamed its business school the Raymond A. Mason School of Business as a lasting tribute to a leader whose philanthropic investment, personal mentorship and strategic vision propelled the school into the 21st century.
Despite his towering achievements, Mason remained grounded. He often credited his success to discipline and determination: “Hard work is the only thing I know that delivers,” he said. “Until we were the best, we hadn’t accomplished our goal.”
Lord Swraj Paul
Swraj Paul, who died at 94 in August, was an Indian-origin British business magnate and philanthropist. He founded the Caparo Group in 1968, which became one of the UK's largest steel conversion and distribution businesses.
Paul fostered a reputation as a leading international philanthropist in India, the US and the UK,
with large charitable donations. In 1983, He was awarded the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service. He is recognised for his efforts in promoting Indo-British relations and supporting charitable initiatives, particularly in education and health.
Jackie Bezos
Jackie Bezos, an American businesswoman and the mother of Jeff and Mark Bezos, died at 78 in August. She provided the initial investment to launch Amazon and was a philanthropist as co-founder and president of the Bezos Family Foundation, focusing on early learning programs such as Vroom and the Bezos Scholars Program, as well as funding medical research and community healthcare initiatives, including large-scale donations to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Centre in Seattle to advance immunotherapy treatments.
James Irsay
James Stephen Irsay, Chairman and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League (NFL) from 1997 until his death in May, 2025. He was 65.
Irsay and his family donated to various projects and programs across Indiana in the US, including the Irsay Family YMCA, the downtown Indianapolis Colts Canal Playspace, Riley Hospital for Children, Wheeler Mission Centre for Women & Children, and Indiana University's Irsay Research Institute.
