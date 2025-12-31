ETV Bharat / international

Yearender 2025: Trump's Persistent Commentary On India-Pakistan Conflict And India-Russia Ties

President Donald Trump holds a cell phone with a call to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as he departs on Air Force One at Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Elm City, N.C. ( AP )

By Siddharth Rao

Hyderabad: In 2025, Donald Trump, once again at the centre of global political attention, repeatedly injected himself into South Asia's security dynamics and India's strategic energy decisions. His comments on the India-Pakistan conflict and New Delhi's oil imports from Russia became recurring flashpoints, triggering diplomatic pushback from India and raising questions about the direction of U.S.-India relations under his leadership.

Trump's statements, often delivered at rallies, impromptu press interactions, or social media posts, blurred the line between political rhetoric and foreign policy signalling. For India, 2025 became a year of managing the fallout of unpredictable commentary while safeguarding its long-standing positions on sovereignty and strategic autonomy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Council Summit, in Tianjin on Sept 01, 2025. (ANI)

Trump Revives His Claim Of Mediation in the India-Pakistan Conflict And India's Response

One of Trump's most persistent narratives in 2025 was his assertion that India and Pakistan had sought his intervention to defuse tensions following cross-border violence in Kashmir.

He framed the region as "explosive" and suggested that only a "strong negotiator" could prevent escalation, implying that he had already played such a role.

He stated several times that India and Pakistan had asked him to "step in" and "fix" the Kashmir situation, apart from suggesting that he had personally influenced a de-escalation after an alleged border flare-up. He also claimed that his mediation was welcomed by both sides.

To his claims, India stated that no third-party mediation would be acceptable related to Kashmir, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also reiterated that all issues with Pakistan must be resolved bilaterally, as per the Simla Agreement.

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands, at The White House in Washington, DC (ANI)

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan later remarked that Trump's pressure campaign on India was driven partly by frustration that New Delhi refused to validate his mediation narrative.

Trump Targets India Over Oil Purchases From Russia