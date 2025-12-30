ETV Bharat / international

Yearender 2025: The Year Of Wars, Conflicts And Border Skirmishes

In this photo taken on Saturday Dec. 20, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, a soldier walks through the ruins of the town of Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. ( AP )

By Sitadri Dhara

“Wars are not acts of God. They are caused by man, by man-made institutions, by the way in which man has organised his society.” – Frederick Moore Vinson (Politician, Former Chief Justice of the United States, 1890 – 1953, USA).

The year 2025 is not insignificant in terms of battles across continents. From the prolonged Russia-Ukraine War, which continues with widespread massacre, to the ethnic violence leading to instability in South Sudan, the Global North and Global South have seen it all. ETV Bharat presents a ringside view of the major ones.

India-Pakistan Border Conflict

In May, arch-rivals India and Pakistan were engaged in a brief but significant armed conflict in the form of Operation Sindoor by India and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos by Pakistan. The root lies in a dastardly attack by terrorists groomed and dispatched by Pakistan in the picturesque Bisaran meadow in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The merciless killings of tourists based on their religious identities shook the conscience of the entire nation, evoking a knee-jerk response from the Indian government.

A house is damaged in cross-border shelling in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir (AFP)

Missiles from India destroyed several terror infrastructures inside Pakistan and the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok). Pakistan’s response was in the form of unleashing its missile arsenal targeting major Indian cities, including New Delhi.

Thanks to the advanced Russian-made S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile system, none of them could hit the target and ended up getting destroyed in the air.

Under “Operation Sindoor”, the Indian Air Force retaliated with a series of air raids at Nur Ali Khan air base in Rawalpindi, Murid air base in Chakwal, Bholari air base in Karachi, Jacobabad air base in Shanbaz and Rahim Yar Khan air base. Most of them suffered extensive damage to their runways and hangars, leading to the loss of some fighter jets, including two JF-17s, an F-16, and a Saab Airborne Early Warning and Control system. A ceasefire was announced on May 10.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti and Vice Admiral A. N. Pramod before addressing a press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' in New Delhi, Monday, May 12, 2025. (IANS)

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Skirmishes

The presence and activities of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistani Taliban, in Afghanistan have turned into an Achilles' heel in the relationship between the Asian neighbours.

On October 9, Pakistan launched airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika province of Afghanistan, saying they were aimed at TTP leaders and hideouts, notably targeting TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud, who reportedly survived. The Taliban government of Afghanistan slammed the airstrikes as a violation of sovereignty and mounted retaliatory attacks by the Islamic National Army on multiple Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line

Afghan men search through the rubble at the site of an overnight attack on a home that, according to an Afghan government spokesman, was carried out by Pakistan, in the Gurbaz district of Khost province, Afghanistan (AP)

On the night of October 11, the Afghan Taliban's Islamic National Army launched retaliatory attacks on multiple Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line, the 2,640-kilometre colonial-era border, which is a major flashpoint. The intense cross-border fighting led to both sides reporting significant casualties, with claims and counterclaims of capturing or destroying the other's border posts, marking one of the most serious escalations since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

Israel-Iran Conflict

The decades-long “shadow-war” of proxies between the Middle East nations of Israel and Iran has transitioned of late into a full-blown military conflict, the Twelve-Day War in June being the most significant turning point.