Yearender 2025: The Year Of Wars, Conflicts And Border Skirmishes
For those who lost their dear ones, for the countless displaced people waiting across borders for bread and shelter, 2025 failed to raise any hope.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
By Sitadri Dhara
“Wars are not acts of God. They are caused by man, by man-made institutions, by the way in which man has organised his society.” – Frederick Moore Vinson (Politician, Former Chief Justice of the United States, 1890 – 1953, USA).
The year 2025 is not insignificant in terms of battles across continents. From the prolonged Russia-Ukraine War, which continues with widespread massacre, to the ethnic violence leading to instability in South Sudan, the Global North and Global South have seen it all. ETV Bharat presents a ringside view of the major ones.
India-Pakistan Border Conflict
In May, arch-rivals India and Pakistan were engaged in a brief but significant armed conflict in the form of Operation Sindoor by India and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos by Pakistan. The root lies in a dastardly attack by terrorists groomed and dispatched by Pakistan in the picturesque Bisaran meadow in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The merciless killings of tourists based on their religious identities shook the conscience of the entire nation, evoking a knee-jerk response from the Indian government.
Missiles from India destroyed several terror infrastructures inside Pakistan and the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok). Pakistan’s response was in the form of unleashing its missile arsenal targeting major Indian cities, including New Delhi.
Thanks to the advanced Russian-made S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile system, none of them could hit the target and ended up getting destroyed in the air.
Under “Operation Sindoor”, the Indian Air Force retaliated with a series of air raids at Nur Ali Khan air base in Rawalpindi, Murid air base in Chakwal, Bholari air base in Karachi, Jacobabad air base in Shanbaz and Rahim Yar Khan air base. Most of them suffered extensive damage to their runways and hangars, leading to the loss of some fighter jets, including two JF-17s, an F-16, and a Saab Airborne Early Warning and Control system. A ceasefire was announced on May 10.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Skirmishes
The presence and activities of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistani Taliban, in Afghanistan have turned into an Achilles' heel in the relationship between the Asian neighbours.
On October 9, Pakistan launched airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika province of Afghanistan, saying they were aimed at TTP leaders and hideouts, notably targeting TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud, who reportedly survived. The Taliban government of Afghanistan slammed the airstrikes as a violation of sovereignty and mounted retaliatory attacks by the Islamic National Army on multiple Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line
On the night of October 11, the Afghan Taliban's Islamic National Army launched retaliatory attacks on multiple Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line, the 2,640-kilometre colonial-era border, which is a major flashpoint. The intense cross-border fighting led to both sides reporting significant casualties, with claims and counterclaims of capturing or destroying the other's border posts, marking one of the most serious escalations since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.
Israel-Iran Conflict
The decades-long “shadow-war” of proxies between the Middle East nations of Israel and Iran has transitioned of late into a full-blown military conflict, the Twelve-Day War in June being the most significant turning point.
Iran suffered significant civilian casualties (estimated over 1,000), which exacerbated its domestic economic crisis, as the Rial hit its nadir. Israel also counted dozens of civilian deaths, coupled with an extreme psychological strain on its populace.
Despite a US-mediated armistice since June 24, tension remains high as both nations continue with their “grey zone’ tactics, starting from cyber warfare to frequent skirmishes in regions.
Israel-Lebanon Issue
Israel’s limited ground operation in South Lebanon saw the displacement of over 14 lakh Lebanese in 2024, and roughly 96,000 Israelis failed to repatriate due to security issues.
The US and France-mediated truce had little impact in reality, with continued Israeli strafing with fighter jets and drones, resulting in several human tolls. It accused Hezbollah of violating the truce by rearming and maintaining its infrastructure.
The outcome of civilian-led talks called “Naqoura Mechanism”, coupled with the pressure from the US and Saudi Arabia, will decide whether the tentative deadline of January 1, 2026, for the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah facilities located on the north banks of the Litani River turns effective or not.
Russia-Ukraine War
The annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Russia in 2014 followed skirmishes between Moscow-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region.
Ukraine’s intention to join the NATO group prompted Moscow to mount a full-fledged invasion under a “special military operation” on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other key cities on February 24, 2022.
The battle continues to drag on with a recent focus on renewed diplomatic efforts, making it the largest and deadliest conflict Europe has ever witnessed since World War II.
Approximately 20% of the Ukrainian territories, primarily in the east and south, are under the occupation of Russian forces. Crimea and parts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, which Russia illegally annexed, fall in this zone.
The casualty figures on both sides have been alarming, given the sheer scale of the crisis. According to the UN human rights office (OHCHR), the number of civilians killed in Kyiv by the end of October was nearly four times higher than in all of 2024, and overall casualties nationwide have already exceeded last year’s count. About 14,534 civilians – including 745 children – have been killed since the war began.
Russia, too, is staring at increasing death tolls as 392 civilians, including 22 children, were killed in Ukrainian drone strikes, as per Moscow. However, the UN has not been able to verify these figures.
“Some 3.7 million Ukrainians remain displaced within the country, and nearly six million are refugees,” said Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy with the UN aid coordination office, OCHA. In 2025 alone, around 1,22,000 people have been newly uprooted, mainly from frontline areas.
The invasion has evoked widespread international condemnation, leading to sanctions on Russia and significant military and humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine by numerous countries.
Sudan Civil War
It won’t be an exaggeration to call the escalation of civil war in Sudan the world’s largest humanitarian and displacement crisis. With no clean end in sight yet, the internal crisis that started in April 2023 continues to remain a brutal struggle for power between the two military factions — the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with General Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo at the helm.
While the SAF controls the east, the north, and the interim capital in Port Sudan, the RSF is a force to reckon with in the west. Of late, it has recaptured El Fasher, the last bastion of SAF in Darfur, following an 18-month siege. The SAF also reclaimed major parts of Khartoum and Omdurman in early 2025, including the Presidential Palace.
With over 30 million people (half the population) in need of urgent assistance, reports of genocides and ethnic cleansing by RSF and allied militia, particularly targeting the Masalit and other non-Arab communities in Darfur and Gezira state, are abundant.
The conflicts around the world only deepen humanitarian crises, wiping out generations or leaving them permanently devastated. While fragile treaties fail to find a permanent solution, the aggression on the part of the conflict-mired nations is to blame for the fiascos. Until they shun claims and counterclaims, blame and counter-blame, the world will never be as peaceful as we want it to be.
