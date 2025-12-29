Yearender 2025: The Year Gen Z Toppled Two Govts, Mass Uprisings Rocked India's Neighbours
Demanding more accountability, better services and fundamental reforms, this generation didn’t think twice before marching on the streets of Kathmandu Valley, Dhaka and Islamabad.
December 29, 2025
Sitadri Dhara
Hyderabad: Any government that takes the governed for granted and continues with its arbitrary power play is bound to topple, as proved in Nepal and Bangladesh, while Pakistan is equally fragile, finds ETV Bharat.
Britannica calls Gen Z those Americans born during the late 1990s and early 2000s. “Generation Z follows the millennial generation, sometimes called Generation Y, which followed Generation X, the first generation to be assigned a letter. Reaching the end of the standard Latin alphabet, Generation Z is succeeded by Generation Alpha, the first generation to be assigned a Greek letter,” it explains.
It’s hard to believe but true that the generation which grew up on scrolling gadgets and surfing through apps like TikTok, Discord, Facebook, X and WhatsApp can turn into a threat to oppressive regimes across the world, as was seen from Nepal to Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Political observers call these incidents not any planned outcome of gradual anger, but a pattern seen across the world where dissenting youth vent out their disillusionment with the ruling dispensation as the natural outcome of economic frustrations, unmet expectations and joblessness.
The Gen Z Protest In Nepal
What started as a mere ban imposed on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and other sites snowballed into a massive anti-establishment protest in September, calling for political accountability and administrative transparency.
Thousands of youths rallied in the streets, transforming a virtual mobilisation into a real-life demonstration, which led to confrontation with the authorities. The wrath of Gen Z compelled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign, dissolving the Parliament and installing a transitional government led by former jurist Sushila Karki. The next general election is slated for May 2026.
The damage suffered by the Nepal government due to the unrest has been estimated to be at $586 million in terms of infrastructure and business disruptions.
The July Uprising In Bangladesh
Few would have believed the nation, which had entered its 54th year of creation, following the largest genocide since World War II, would see another instability in the form of a mass uprising.
It all started with a controversial 30% reservation quota system for the families of ‘Muktijoddhas’ in government jobs, which rapidly turned into a student-led protest demanding a merit-based selection process with a minuscule reservation for the minority and people with disabilities, culminating in a national uprising.
To make matters worse, the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina derogatorily called the protestors Razakars or pro-Pakistan collaborators from the 1971 war, infuriating the students further.
Police in Rangpur shot a protesting student dead on July 16, which went viral as a mark of resistance. Subsequently, the government imposed a nationwide curfew and a total internet shutdown on July 18, with the military given a shoot-at-sight order.
The showdown came on August 5, when millions of protestors marched towards Dhaka flouting curfew. Seeing the scale of their number and the cold feet of the military establishment in continuing with the crackdown, Hasina fled Ganabhaban, her official residence, and flew to India in a chopper. Seeing victory on their side, the protesters called it a ‘Second Independence’.
Subsequently, Nobel laureate Muhammad Younus became the advisor to the interim government, with elections scheduled in February 2026.
The casualties were also notable. As per the UN investigation, the death toll stood at 1,500, and over 20,000 people were injured, with many of them losing eyesight forever to rubber bullets and birdshots.
The latest addition to the continued instability is the December 18 violence that broke out in Dhaka following a youth leader of the July Uprising, who was injured in an assassination attempt, died in a hospital in Singapore.
Several prominent buildings in the capital, including those of two leading media houses — the Daily Star ( in English) and Prothom Alo (in Bengali), were vandalised and torched, with some of the staffers still trapped. Protesters accused the dailies of being in connivance with neighbouring India, which shelters Hasina.
The current situation in the youngest country of South Asia has also distanced it from its all-weather friend India with several diplomatic flare-ups. The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs observed, after a detailed analysis of the bilateral relations of the past two years, that the developments in the neighbouring country pose the greatest strategic challenge to India since the Liberation War of 1971 and that India could end up losing the “strategic space” in Dhaka.
“The challenge in 1971 was existential, a humanitarian crisis, and the birth of a new nation. Today, the threat is subtler but probably graver, more serious; a generational discontinuity, a shift of political order, and a potential strategic realignment away from India,” says the committee’s report.
“The collapse of the Awami League dominance, the surge of youth-led nationalism, the reentry of Islamists, and intensifying Chinese and Pakistani influence marked a turning point. If India fails to recalibrate at this moment, it risks losing strategic space in Dhaka not to war, but to irrelevance,” it added.
Protests In Pakistan
The prolonged incarceration of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has led to a series of protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, calling it a “state-sponsored vendetta” and demanding his release.
A nationwide demonstration was staged by angry supporters after the government slapped Khan’s siblings, Aleema Khan and Rubina Khanum, with the Anti-Terrorism Act following a sit-in protest outside the Adiala Jail, where Khan has been lodged.
Alongside, strong regional defiance in the southern and eastern provinces has kept the government on alert. A massive protest in Karachi was held in early December for a separate Sindhudesh. Sparhaded by separatist groups like Jeay Sindh Mutahida Mahaz (JSMM), thousands came out on the streets in demand of economic independence following years of economic exploitation and central dominance.
Another recent flashpoint between the government and the governed was the controversial 27th Amendment to the Constitution, through which the army will be able to consolidate more power and its chief, Asim Munir, who was elevated as the Field Marshal following the border flare-ups with India, to play a more influential role.
The amendment creates the post of Chief of Defence Forces, a position permanently held by the Army Chief, with command over the Navy and Air Force. It provides a complete legal immunity to 5-star armed forces officers (Field Marshals), which is more extensive than that of the President or Prime Minister.
The legislation gives the Army the power to take the final call on all diplomatic matters and meet foreign leaders without the accompaniment of civilian leadership.
In the judiciary, it replaces the Supreme Court with the Federal Constitutional Court, bestowing constitutional jurisdiction and limiting judicial checks on the military.
In protest, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah of the Pakistan Supreme Court stepped down in November. The suit was followed by Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the Lahore High Court. They called the amendment an assault on the Constitution.
Naturally, the opposition was even stronger as factions like PTI and others called for nationwide demonstrations to resist the state’s capture by an unholy nexus of the military and the ruling dispensation.
May it be the Gen Z outburst or mass uprisings, they germinate from accumulated unaddressed grievances, unfulfilled promises, feelings of being left out, economic woes and joblessness. Although they keep a low profile in normal times, any anomaly in the system can turn them into its biggest adversary and nemesis.