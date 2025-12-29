ETV Bharat / international

Yearender 2025: The Year Gen Z Toppled Two Govts, Mass Uprisings Rocked India's Neighbours

Hyderabad: Any government that takes the governed for granted and continues with its arbitrary power play is bound to topple, as proved in Nepal and Bangladesh, while Pakistan is equally fragile, finds ETV Bharat.

It’s hard to believe but true that the generation which grew up on scrolling gadgets and surfing through apps like TikTok, Discord, Facebook, X and WhatsApp can turn into a threat to oppressive regimes across the world, as was seen from Nepal to Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Demanding more accountability, better services and fundamental reforms, this generation didn’t think twice before marching on the streets of Kathmandu Valley, Dhaka and the alleys of Islamabad.

Political observers call these incidents not any planned outcome of gradual anger, but a pattern seen across the world where dissenting youth vent out their disillusionment with the ruling dispensation as the natural outcome of economic frustrations, unmet expectations and joblessness.

The Gen Z Protest In Nepal

What started as a mere ban imposed on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and other sites snowballed into a massive anti-establishment protest in September, calling for political accountability and administrative transparency.

Thousands of youths rallied in the streets, transforming a virtual mobilisation into a real-life demonstration, which led to confrontation with the authorities. The wrath of Gen Z compelled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign, dissolving the Parliament and installing a transitional government led by former jurist Sushila Karki. The next general election is slated for May 2026.

The damage suffered by the Nepal government due to the unrest has been estimated to be at $586 million in terms of infrastructure and business disruptions.

The July Uprising In Bangladesh

Few would have believed the nation, which had entered its 54th year of creation, following the largest genocide since World War II, would see another instability in the form of a mass uprising.

It all started with a controversial 30% reservation quota system for the families of ‘Muktijoddhas’ in government jobs, which rapidly turned into a student-led protest demanding a merit-based selection process with a minuscule reservation for the minority and people with disabilities, culminating in a national uprising.

To make matters worse, the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina derogatorily called the protestors Razakars or pro-Pakistan collaborators from the 1971 war, infuriating the students further.

Police in Rangpur shot a protesting student dead on July 16, which went viral as a mark of resistance. Subsequently, the government imposed a nationwide curfew and a total internet shutdown on July 18, with the military given a shoot-at-sight order.

The showdown came on August 5, when millions of protestors marched towards Dhaka flouting curfew. Seeing the scale of their number and the cold feet of the military establishment in continuing with the crackdown, Hasina fled Ganabhaban, her official residence, and flew to India in a chopper. Seeing victory on their side, the protesters called it a ‘Second Independence’.