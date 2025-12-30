ETV Bharat / international

Yearender 2025: Protracted Russia-Ukraine War And Donald Trump's Ceasefire Plan

In this photo taken on Saturday Dec. 20, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, a soldier walks through the ruins of the town of Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. ( AP )

By Irshad Khan

Hyderabad: For the Russia-Ukraine war, which nears four years, the year 2025 saw Russia making major battlefield gains, Ukraine's retaliatory strikes and a ceasefire plan pushed by Donald Trump, but resisted by Kyiv for a proposed surrender of territory.

Annexation Of Crimea And Protracted Russia-Ukraine War

The war between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February 2014 when Russia annexed the autonomous Crimean Peninsula. The conflict escalated when in April that year, the Russian military along with the local proxy forces seized territory in Ukraine's Donbas region.

Towards the end of 2021, Russia began a massive build-up of troops on the Ukraine border amid a demand of de facto veto power over the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), followed by a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

File photo of a area destroyed in Ukraine (Getty Images)

Continued Russian Offensive And Civilian Casualties

The Russian military continued the barrage of drone and missile strikes, leading to civilian casualties in thousands. Among the attacks, included the Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Palm Sunday on April 13, leaving 32 people, including children and 84 others injured. The killings came over a week after a deadly missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih on April 4 killed some 20 people, including nine children. On April 24, the Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv, killing nine people and injuring another 70, including six children.

Russia's 'Capture' Of Key City

Russia claimed to have made major territorial gains, especially in eastern Ukraine, where it said in early December that it had captured Pokrovsk. By year-end, Russia claimed full control of the city even as Ukraine disputed the claim.

File photo of a area destroyed in Ukraine (Getty Images)

On December 1, 2025, Russia said that its forces had captured the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, a key military logistics hub, as well as the city of Vovchansk in the northeast. The Russian claim to capture Povrovsk came after Ukraine sent reinforcements, including special forces troops, to the city in a bid to fend off Russia's attack.

Ukraine's Retaliation