Yearender 2025: Protracted Russia-Ukraine War And Donald Trump's Ceasefire Plan
Russia-Ukraine War continued in 2025. However, US President Donald Trump came up with a ceasefire plan. He has urged both countries to stop the war.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST
By Irshad Khan
Hyderabad: For the Russia-Ukraine war, which nears four years, the year 2025 saw Russia making major battlefield gains, Ukraine's retaliatory strikes and a ceasefire plan pushed by Donald Trump, but resisted by Kyiv for a proposed surrender of territory.
Annexation Of Crimea And Protracted Russia-Ukraine War
The war between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February 2014 when Russia annexed the autonomous Crimean Peninsula. The conflict escalated when in April that year, the Russian military along with the local proxy forces seized territory in Ukraine's Donbas region.
Towards the end of 2021, Russia began a massive build-up of troops on the Ukraine border amid a demand of de facto veto power over the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), followed by a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Continued Russian Offensive And Civilian Casualties
The Russian military continued the barrage of drone and missile strikes, leading to civilian casualties in thousands. Among the attacks, included the Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Palm Sunday on April 13, leaving 32 people, including children and 84 others injured. The killings came over a week after a deadly missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih on April 4 killed some 20 people, including nine children. On April 24, the Russian missile and drone attack hit Kyiv, killing nine people and injuring another 70, including six children.
Russia's 'Capture' Of Key City
Russia claimed to have made major territorial gains, especially in eastern Ukraine, where it said in early December that it had captured Pokrovsk. By year-end, Russia claimed full control of the city even as Ukraine disputed the claim.
On December 1, 2025, Russia said that its forces had captured the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, a key military logistics hub, as well as the city of Vovchansk in the northeast. The Russian claim to capture Povrovsk came after Ukraine sent reinforcements, including special forces troops, to the city in a bid to fend off Russia's attack.
Ukraine's Retaliation
The Russian offensive was met with retaliatory strikes on Russia's power and oil installations. On August 24, marking Ukrainian independence day, Ukraine launched a wave of drone strikes on Russia, triggering a fire at a nuclear power plant. The unmanned aerial vehicle was reportedly shot down over the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in western Russia and sparked a fire after it detonated upon impact. No casualties were reported in the incident.
Operation Spiderweb
The most ambitious military operation launched by the Ukraine military was 'Operation Spiderweb' on June 1, 2025, targeting five major Russian airbases: Olenya, Dyagilevo, Ivanovo Severny, Belaya, and Ukrainka. In the military operation, which came on the eve of the Russia-Ukraine delegations' meeting for a new round of direct talks in Istanbul, Ukraine said it destroyed more than 40 Russian planes deep in Russia's territory. The drone attack reportedly took over a year and a half to execute and was personally supervised by Zelenskyy.
Trump-Led US Ceasefire Plan
In early 2025, US President Donald Trump urged an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. In January, shortly after his inauguration in the 2nd term as US President, Trump had warned of likely imposing sanctions on Russia if the country did not come to the negotiation table on the issue of Ukraine.
During the subsequent months, the US framed a 28-point ceasefire plan unveiled in November. The plan drew criticism from Zelenskyy given the proposal of Ukraine ceding full control of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk to Russia while freezing lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia effectively recognizing Russian gains.
Amid objections to the US-led ceasefire, Trump expressed disappointment at Zelenskyy over his objections to the ceasefire plan. "Russia is, I believe, fine with it, but I’m not sure that Zelenskyy’s fine with it. His people love it. But he isn’t ready,” Trump had told reporters.
European Union Backs Zelenskyy
Following a meeting between Ukraine's President and leaders in London, Ukraine's European allies expressed scepticism about parts of the US proposal to end Russia's invasion.
The European Union also struck a deal to provide Ukraine a 90-billion-euro loan to meet its budget shortfalls. However, the EU, significantly, failed to agree on using frozen Russian assets to come up with the funds.
US Secretary of State Reassures Ukraine On Ceasefire Deal
Amid objections by European leaders with regard to the ceasefire clauses, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio promised not to force Ukraine into any agreement to end Russia's invasion. The reassurance came ahead of the European allies' fresh talks in Miami.
Putin's Year-End Presser
During his traditional year-end press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow’s troops were “advancing across the battlefield” in Ukraine, adding that the Kremlin would achieve its goals militarily if Kyiv doesn’t agree to Russia’s conditions in peace talks.
"Our troops are advancing all across the line of contact, faster in some areas or slower in some others, but the enemy is retreating in all sectors," Putin told reporters at the conference.
Read More