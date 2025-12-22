ETV Bharat / international

Yearender 2025: No End To Human Suffering In Gaza As Israel Continues To Kill Despite 'Ceasefire'

By Irshad Khan

For Palestinians, 2025 was no different, as the year saw Israel furthering its genocide in the besieged Gaza strip. While in October, a "ceasefire" was declared in the region based on the US President Donald Trump's 'peace plan', Israel was accused of violating it multiple times and killing hundreds of civilians despite the 'truce'.

The human casualty figures continued to pile up as waves after waves of air and ground assault by Israel killed Gazans in hordes, and turned the place into what now looks like a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

The half-collapsed home in Jabaliya, Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (AP)

According to UNRWA figures based on Gaza's Health Ministry, between October 7, 2023, and December 10, 2025, 70,369 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip and another 170,999 were injured. Around 20,000 of those killed were children. Among those injured, the majority suffered life-altering wounds. UNICEF estimated that 3,000 to 4,000 children lost one or more limbs.

Israel Has Committed Genocide In Gaza: UN Commission OF Inquiry

The year also saw United Nations officially accepting that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel said in a report published in September that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Commission urged Israel and all States to fulfil their legal obligations under international law to end the genocide and punish those responsible for it. The Commission said it had been investigating the events on and since 7 October 2023 for the last two years, and concluded that Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces committed four of the five genocidal acts defined by the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, namely killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of the Palestinians in whole or in part, and imposing measures intended to prevent births.

Mohammed al-Neder, 21, mourns over the body of his 4-month-old brother Ahmed, who was killed by Israeli fire, during his funeral at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (AP)

"Explicit statements by Israeli civilian and military authorities and the pattern of conduct of the Israeli security forces indicate that the genocidal acts were committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a group," the Commission said.

“The Commission finds that Israel is responsible for the commission of genocide in Gaza,” said Navi Pillay, Chair of the Commission. “It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention.”

