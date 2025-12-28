ETV Bharat / international

Yearender 2025 | Major Global Events That Shaped Politics, Society, and Technology

Yet again, the US president imposed waves of tariffs on imports and on entire industries deemed strategic, such as steel, aluminium and copper, sparking a trade dispute that shook the global economy. As targeted countries considered or implemented retaliatory measures, tough negotiations led to many deals, including with the European Union and China. The tariffs were also imposed on India for buying oil from Russia. US officials are still negotiating with Mexico, but talks with Canada were suspended after a Canadian province funded an ad criticising the tariffs.

Ukrainian rescuers look through rubble inside a damaged residential building following Russian drones and missiles attack, in Kyiv, on December 27, 2025, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Several powerful explosions rocked Kyiv on December 27, 2025 as authorities warned that the Ukrainian capital was under threat of missile attack. (AFP)

Trump later hit Russia with his first major package of sanctions. However, international negotiations did take place in late November based on a draft US plan, the initial version of which was considered by Ukraine and its European allies to be largely favourable to Moscow. Russian forces, meanwhile, slowly drove forward at massive human and financial cost to both sides, and they battered Ukrainian cities with record numbers of missiles and drones.

In February, Trump berated Zelensky in the Oval Office, accusing him of risking World War III and disrespecting Americans. As direct Russia-Ukraine talks led nowhere, Trump in August hosted Putin for a high-stakes summit in Alaska. But it left Washington accusing Moscow of not being serious about ending the war.

Again, Trump's re-entry into the White House sparked hopes of an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Even as Trump's sympathies flipped between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kyiv feared it could be forced into a deal on Moscow's terms.

A family member embraces a Palestinian man who was released from Israeli prisons under as a Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal as he arrives in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on December 2, 2025. (AFP)

Israel has carried out several deadly airstrikes in Gaza, which it claims were in retaliation for Hamas attacks. Regional tensions also persist, with continuing Israeli strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. Israel, with the help of the US, launched raids against Iran's nuclear facilities during a 12-day war in June.

However, Trump's initiative led to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, two years after a devastating war began in the Gaza Strip. The truce allowed for the return of the last surviving hostages to Israel and most of the bodies of the deceased, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners. It also enabled an increased flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to the UN and humanitarian NGOs. But negotiating the next steps in Trump’s peace plan, particularly the disarmament of Hamas, is proving tricky.

The President was also in the news when he claimed, not once but on numerous occasions, that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. While India claimed that it had caused adequate damage to its greatest adversary, the POTUS tried his best to take the credit for ending the operation, which had Pakistan worried.

Donald Trump takes the oath of office as Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump look on in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. (AFP)

Since his return to the White House for a second term in January, Republican President Donald Trump has targeted adversaries. He has also intimidated the media and launched extensive diplomatic efforts with mixed results. Polls suggest Americans are increasingly disgruntled on economic issues, particularly the cost of living. Stinging defeats in local elections have put his party in a delicate position for midterm elections due next autumn.

From the return of Donald Trump to the White House to a Gen Z uprising in Nepal, many major global events shaped politics, society, and technology in 2025. Some moments even defined a generation and left a lasting impact worldwide.

Under pressure to lower the cost of living for Americans, Trump decided in mid-November to cancel tariffs on some food products, such as imported coffee and beef.

Election of the first American Pope

Robert Francis Prevost, aged 69, became the first American pope on May 8 following the death of his predecessor, Francis. White smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel to announce the election of the 267th head of the Catholic Church after a less-than-24-hour conclave. The Chicago-born clergyman, who spent nearly 20 years as a missionary in Peru and eventually obtained citizenship, took the name Leo XIV. He followed in the footsteps of his Argentine predecessor by focusing on the poor, migrants and the environment.

He has also offered reassurances to conservative circles by ruling out, at least in the short term, the ordination of women as deacons and the recognition of same-sex marriage.

Gen Z movements shake nations

Mass movements spearheaded by the under-30s arose across Asia, Africa and Latin America to fight against poor living standards, social media censorship and elite corruption. The Gen Z protests in Nepal shocked the Himalayan nation's dispensation, which was accused of rampant corruption and indifference. Even as the protesters ran riot, destroying everything that came their way, with the police and even the army supporting them, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had to step down.

Family members carry the body of a representative from "Gen Z", the loose umbrella title of the youth protest movement, who died amid unrest during the anti-corruption protests, before his cremation at the Pashupati cremation center in Kathmandu on September 12, 2025. (AFP)

In other countries, the protests transformed into a broader challenge to power after they were violently repressed. Young people featured prominently in post-election protests in Tanzania, which were brutally suppressed. The pirate flag from the manga “One Piece” (a skull and crossbones wearing a straw hat) is often displayed by protesters and has spread on social media to become a symbol of the fight against oppression across continents.

Rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence

Talk of Artificial Intelligence (AI) replacing human beings in work became casual talk in offices across the globe. Technology giants and investors have spent ever-increasing sums to finance the rapid growth of AI.

AI-related spending is expected to reach roughly $1.5 trillion in 2025 and $2 trillion next year, according to US advisory firm Gartner. The market's enthusiasm briefly drove chip giant Nvidia's valuation beyond $5 trillion. But the markets fear a speculative bubble around the technology. The technology stands accused of fuelling misinformation, copyright lawsuits are mushrooming, and many companies have cited AI adoption as an explanation for mass layoffs. OpenAI faces a lawsuit from the parents of a California teenager who killed himself, alleging its chatbot ChatGPT offered advice on how to carry out his plan. The company said it had strengthened its parental controls, while California has enacted legislation regulating chatbots.

The spectacular Louvre heist

On October 19, thieves dressed in workers' vests used a furniture ladder to get into the Louvre Museum in Paris. They fled on scooters with Crown Jewels valued at 88 million euros ($102 million), though they dropped a diamond-encrusted crown on the way. The audacious heist made headlines worldwide and sparked a debate over security at the world's most-visited museum. Three men suspected of being part of the raid were charged and jailed, but the stolen treasures have not been recovered.

Pahalgam terror attack and Op Sindoor

On April 22, India was shocked by a deadly terrorist attack at a tourist spot on a scenic meadow near the hill station of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack targeted Hindu tourists, as they were allegedly asked to recite the Islamic verses. The attack, which resulted in 26 deaths, was supposedly carried out by a relatively unknown terrorist group in the Kashmir region called The Resistance Front (TRF). But what stood apart was India's response to the attack. This time, India did not wait for paperwork but launched a fearsome attack on terror launch pads in Pakistan, much to the astonishment of the world, especially the US. Operation Sindoor changed India's perception across the globe. The ‘soft state’ is not soft anymore.

Shopkeepers display a saree featuring ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’ at a store in Varanasi on May 23, 2025. (AFP)

Record-breaking weather events

While Vietnam had deadly floods, powerful storms lashed the Caribbean and the Philippines. In India, the monsoon stretched till late October, with Punjab facing its worst flood ever. Climate change and its effects were more pronounced and clearly visible in 2025. Hurricane Melissa, one of the most powerful ever to hit the Caribbean, devastated entire regions of Jamaica and flooded Haiti and Cuba.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines was struck by Typhoons Ragasa, Kalmaegi and Fung-wong within the space of two months, while Vietnam was devastated by storms, floods and landslides. The death toll from devastating floods and landslides in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia climbed past 400. Temperatures soared, and wildfires intensified in Europe, with a record number of hectares burnt during the summer. The French Mediterranean coast experienced its worst fire in 50 years.

IndiGo crisis disrupts Indian aviation

IndiGo, the low-cost carrier of India that enjoys almost 60 per cent of the aviation space in the country, went into a tizzy, leaving passengers fuming and giving rise to thousands of 'The Terminal'-like stories.

The airline, seemingly affected by the aviation regulator DGCA’s new norms for cabin crew, cancelled thousands of flights in December, leading to chaos at airports. Interestingly, the Delhi High Court had given its ruling on the contentious 'Flight Duty Time Limit' almost two years back. But as it happens, nobody cared, not even the DGCA, which was woken up from its slumber by the court this year.

While some blamed the airline for the mess, others said DGCA had been too lenient on the airline. But what were the airline and the aviation regulator doing since the High Court ruling? Several such questions abound, especially because it is widely rumoured that Indigo is quite adept at arm-twisting, given its huge presence in India's aviation sector. The year 2025 was indeed eventful. The year saw many firsts and numerous instances which changed the world, for better or maybe for worse.