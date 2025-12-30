ETV Bharat / international

Yearender 2025 | Climate Justice On Credit: COP30 And G20 Test Global South's Fight For Finance And Debt Relief

By Prudhviraj Rupavath Hyderabad: As 2025 draws to a close, the twin stages of COP30 in Brazil’s Amazon and the G20 summit in South Africa exposed a harsh truth. The Global South is still struggling to secure real climate finance and debt relief from the developed North, even as disasters grow more severe. In Belém, pledges on forests, adaptation and indigenous rights offered hope but little clarity. In Johannesburg, cautious talk on debt and development highlighted deep divides. Together, both summits envisioned that a united Global South front on finance, technology and trade can convert climate diplomacy into resources for countries already reeling from floods, heatwaves and food insecurity. COP30 in Brazil (X@UN) A Year Of Climate Emergencies From South and Southeast Asia's deadly late-year floods, which killed more than 1,600 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, to successive storms and landslides that overwhelmed infrastructure from Sri Lanka to Indonesia, 2025 again showed that those who contributed least to warming are on the frontline of impacts. United Nations regional assessments now warn that rising temperatures and rapid urbanisation are reshaping Asia’s risk landscape, turning monsoon seasons into cascading disasters that strain already indebted governments. Against this backdrop, demands from developing countries at COP30 and the G20 for scaled-up public finance and cheaper capital acquired a fiscal urgency that is hard for the Global North to ignore. Hosting COP30 in Belém, on the edge of the Amazon, Brazil explicitly tried to make forests, indigenous rights and climate justice the organising frame of the talks, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pitching the summit as a turning point for "a forest-centred climate order."