Yearender 2025 | Climate Justice On Credit: COP30 And G20 Test Global South's Fight For Finance And Debt Relief
The combined outcome of COP30 and G20 is less a breakthrough than a mandate for sustained coordination among Global South leaders.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST
By Prudhviraj Rupavath
Hyderabad: As 2025 draws to a close, the twin stages of COP30 in Brazil’s Amazon and the G20 summit in South Africa exposed a harsh truth.
The Global South is still struggling to secure real climate finance and debt relief from the developed North, even as disasters grow more severe. In Belém, pledges on forests, adaptation and indigenous rights offered hope but little clarity.
In Johannesburg, cautious talk on debt and development highlighted deep divides. Together, both summits envisioned that a united Global South front on finance, technology and trade can convert climate diplomacy into resources for countries already reeling from floods, heatwaves and food insecurity.
A Year Of Climate Emergencies
From South and Southeast Asia's deadly late-year floods, which killed more than 1,600 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, to successive storms and landslides that overwhelmed infrastructure from Sri Lanka to Indonesia, 2025 again showed that those who contributed least to warming are on the frontline of impacts.
United Nations regional assessments now warn that rising temperatures and rapid urbanisation are reshaping Asia’s risk landscape, turning monsoon seasons into cascading disasters that strain already indebted governments. Against this backdrop, demands from developing countries at COP30 and the G20 for scaled-up public finance and cheaper capital acquired a fiscal urgency that is hard for the Global North to ignore.
Hosting COP30 in Belém, on the edge of the Amazon, Brazil explicitly tried to make forests, indigenous rights and climate justice the organising frame of the talks, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pitching the summit as a turning point for "a forest-centred climate order."
The conference delivered a "Belém Package" that included decisions on a just energy transition, gender, and a two-year programme to help developing nations mobilise around 1.3 trillion dollars a year for adaptation finance by 2035 under the Global Goal on Adaptation, and it reaffirmed a nearer-term target of 300 billion dollars in annual climate finance.
Yet, as analysts tracking the talks point out, rich countries offered little clarity on how much of this they would actually provide, how much would be grants instead of loans, and how Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which obliges developed countries to supply finance, would be honoured.
One of the most politically charged texts in Belém was the Baku–Belém Roadmap, an attempt spearheaded by Brazil to connect climate finance with broader reforms in global debt and taxation, including ideas such as climate-resilient debt clauses, debt-for-climate swaps and new levies on luxury consumption and military goods.
The roadmap's publication just a week before COP30 and its negotiation largely outside formal UNFCCC tracks drew pushback from some countries, leading to the final decision merely "noting" the document, a diplomatic downgrade that leaves its proposals without a clear implementation path. Still, the fact that a COP presidency placed the structural debt burden of developing economies at the heart of climate discussions marked a departure from earlier years when finance was treated as a technical add-on rather than a core justice issue.
Indigenous And Marginalised Voices at COP30
COP30 was also the largest-ever climate summit for indigenous participation, with more than 3,000 indigenous representatives in attendance, and Brazil’s minister for indigenous peoples, Sonia Guajajara, using the platform to argue that demarcation of Indigenous territories should itself be recognised as climate policy.
India treated Belém as an opportunity to reinforce its position as a leading voice for the Global South, invoking "equity" and "common but differentiated responsibilities" in the G77+China group and asserting that finance remains the biggest barrier to raised ambition.
G20 Johannesburg: Debt, Climate And A Fragile Consensus
If Belém exposed the limits of UN climate diplomacy on finance, the G20 summit in Johannesburg tested whether the world’s major economies were ready to tackle the debt overhang constraining climate action in the South. Under South Africa's presidency, the G20 leaders' communiqué reaffirmed commitments to expand and improve the existing debt treatment framework, acknowledged the high cost of capital faced by vulnerable economies, and backed instruments such as debt-for-climate swaps and climate-resilient debt clauses, as noted by climate finance experts commenting on the summit.
The summit also threw political weight behind initiatives like the "Mission 300" plan to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030 and a 1.3 trillion dollar annual climate finance pledge by 2035, positioning energy access and just transitions as core components of any climate-finance bargain.
A mandate for Global South unity
The combined outcome of COP30 and the Johannesburg G20 is less a breakthrough than a mandate for sustained coordination among Global South leaders on finance, debt and trade rules, building on the recent sequence of Southern presidencies by India, Brazil and South Africa.
From India's insistence on climate justice language and adaptation finance to Brazil's experimentation with forest-centred diplomacy and South Africa’s patient coalition-building on debt, a more assertive Southern narrative is taking shape, even as traditional powers retain control over capital and technology.
