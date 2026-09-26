ETV Bharat / international

Xi Wraps Up US Visit, Hopes For Brighter Prospects For Ties; 'Very Happy', Says Trump

President Donald Trump, center right, shakes the hand of China's President Xi Jinping as first lady Melania Trump, right, and China's first lady Peng Liyuan, left, watch as they arrive at the National Archives Museum, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: China’s President Xi Jinping on Friday wrapped up his three-day visit to the US, asserting that his talks with President Donald Trump had added “new substance” to the China-US relationship and hoped for “more brighter prospects”.

Trump and Xi continued their discussions over tea at the White House on Friday morning, where the US leader said China and the US had achieved “tremendous strides” during the visit that would make American farmers “very happy”.

Xi said he looked forward to meeting Trump on two more occasions this year – at the APEC Summit in China and the G20 Summit in the US. “I do welcome Mr President and the First Lady to visit China,” Xi said in the meeting in the Red Room in the White House.

The US First Lady Melania Trump and China’s first lady Peng Liyuan shared a sofa underneath a Hudson River School painting, with Xi and Trump sitting in their own chairs. Tea and small plates of treats were on the coffee table between them.

“The president and I are like two people charting the course for the great ship of China-US relations. When the president visited China in May, we agreed on the vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability,” Xi said.

“This time, we've agreed to add a new substance to it. The relationship will be a constructive one of strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness, and reciprocity,” the Chinese leader said in brief remarks to the media. “So, from this one can see that the prospects for this relationship will get more brighter,” Xi said.

Trump and Xi visited the National Archives, where the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are held. "We're just comparing. Ours goes 250 years. Which is great, and we're proud of. Theirs goes 6,000 years. So there's a little difference between 6,000 and 250. But we're very proud of our 250," Trump said after he showed Xi the Declaration of Independence.

There has been no announcement of outcomes from the visit as yet. However, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the US and China have reached agreements covering a subset of goods the two countries can trade on more favourable terms.

“We’ve actually reached agreement with the Chinese on a number of these things,” Greer said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” referring to goods including US agricultural products and medical devices and Chinese consumer goods considered non-sensitive.