ETV Bharat / international

Xi Warns Trump On Taiwan At Beijing Summit

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Donald Trump that missteps on Taiwan could push their two countries into "conflict", a stark opening salvo as they met in Beijing on Thursday at a superpower summit. Trump arrived in China with accolades for his host, calling Xi a "great leader" and "friend" and extending an invitation to visit the White House in September.

Beyond the pomp as he welcomed Trump, Xi in less effusive tones said the two sides "should be partners and not rivals", and highlighted the issue of Taiwan -- which Beijing claims as its territory -- straight off the bat. "The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations," Xi said, according to remarks published by Chinese state media shortly after the start of the talks, which lasted two hours and 15 minutes.

"If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation," Xi added. Trump's trip to Beijing is the first by a US president in nearly a decade, with the grand reception belying a roster of unresolved trade and geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

Xi greeted Trump with a red-carpet welcome at the opulent Great Hall of the People, with military band fanfare, a 21-gun salute and a host of schoolchildren jumping and chanting "welcome!". Seemingly enjoying the ceremony, Trump said "the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before".

Xi instead referenced a political theory about the risks of war when a rising power rivals a ruling one, inspired by an ancient Greek historian. "Can China and the United States transcend the so-called 'Thucydides Trap' and forge a new paradigm for major-power relations?" Xi asked.

At a state banquet in the evening, the Chinese leader insisted it was possible. "Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can totally go hand in hand... and advance the wellbeing of the whole world," Xi said, in reference to Trump's MAGA movement.

'Blunt language'

But there are longstanding hurdles in the relationship to overcome, with Taiwan looming large. The United States recognises only Beijing but under US law is required to provide weapons to the self-ruled democracy for its defence. China has sworn to take the island and has not ruled out using force, ramping up military pressure in recent years.

Following Xi's Thursday comments, Taipei called China the "sole risk" to regional peace, and insisted "the US side has repeatedly reaffirmed its clear and firm support". Trump had said Monday he would speak to Xi about US arms sales to Taiwan, a departure from Washington's previous insistence that it will not consult Beijing on the matter.