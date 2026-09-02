ETV Bharat / international

Xi Visits Egypt As China Seeks Deeper Influence Across The Mideast

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his wife Peng Liyuan, covered, is welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, and his wife Entissar Amer, at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. ( AP )

Cairo: On the surface, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Egypt this week is a run-of-the-mill opportunity for two countries to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

But there is deep subtext to the meeting between Xi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi: China, the United States’ top global rival, is cultivating an extensive relationship with one of America's key allies in the Middle East as it moves to expand its influence in the rapidly changing region.

Xi aims to present China as a stabilizer in the region and contrast it with the United States, which for decades has been militarily entangled there — its six-month war with Iran being just the latest example.

“China continues to build up its soft power reserves while the United States self-sabotages its own stock,” Amr Hamzawy, director of the Washington-based Carnegie Middle East Program, wrote in a paper earlier this year along with Kathryn Selfe, a former fellow at the program.

Xi arrived Tuesday evening at the Cairo airport, which was adorned with Chinese and Egyptian flags. El-Sissi and military guards greeted him on the tarmac with a red-carpet ceremony. The leaders are scheduled to hold talks on Wednesday, and Xi plans to visit the Grand Egyptian Museum, near the pyramids of Giza.

It has been a while since Xi has visited the Mideast

Xi will be in Egypt for three days. It is his first visit there in a decade, and his first trip to the region since visiting Saudi Arabia in 2022. El-Sissi has visited China multiple times in recent years. The leaders marked 70 years of diplomatic ties by publishing friendly opinion pieces Tuesday in Egypt’s state-run newspapers.

Xi wrote that Beijing and Cairo should “expand the scope of pragmatic collaboration" through development. El-Sissi lauded China's investments in Egypt and reiterated Cairo's support of China's claim that Taiwan is part of its territory. Egypt views its growing relationship with China as a way to diversify its strategic partnerships.

In 2023, Egypt was invited to join the BRICS bloc of nations, a grouping of major emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and is seen as a counterbalance to Western-led institutions such as the G7.

A year later, Egypt signed agreements with China to collaborate on its Belt and Road Initiative, a signature policy of Xi’s that seeks to build power and transportation infrastructure around the world.

China has invested more than $10 billion in Egypt, building a business hub east of the capital, Cairo, and an electric rail line for industry in the Nile Delta. Annual trade between the two countries is estimated at $20 billion, according to government figures.