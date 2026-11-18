ETV Bharat / international

Xi, Putin Meet Ahead Of Trump Trilateral Summit; Russian Prez Says Western Sanctions Have 'Failed'

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province, on November 18, 2026. ( POOL / AFP )

Shenzhen: Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin began talks in Shenzhen on Wednesday, a day ahead of a historic three-way summit with Donald Trump in the southern Chinese city.

Thursday's trilateral has triggered fears that the three powerful men could decide the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and seek to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence. Washington had signalled that Ukraine -- something Xi vehemently sees as not China's problem -- was not expected to be addressed, before Trump said that it would.

China has said only that the leaders would hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations" on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting. Also up for discussion are the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.

'Western Sanctions Had Failed'

Chinese and Russian news agencies reported at around noon on Wednesday that Xi and Putin had met for talks -- the fifth time the two leaders have met this year, including once by video link. Putin has been shunned by the West since launching Europe's worst conflict since World War II with his 2022 attack on Ukraine.

Addressing the APEC gathering on Wednesday, he said he expected the trilateral summit with Xi and Trump to be "highly useful". "At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division... and dialogue rather than ultimatums," Putin said.

He said Western sanctions imposed on Russia since his 2022 invasion of Ukraine had failed, arguing that they were "not capable of fully stopping growth or destroying the economies of the competition". Earlier, Xi called for greater international cooperation on AI and free trade.

"Starting by lowering tariffs, expanding access and exploring regulations and management standards, China will conduct deep-seated reform," Xi said as he opened the event. Xi and Putin were expected to discuss energy and finance and then -- in a smaller format -- foreign policy including Ukraine and North Korea, Russian officials said.

Kim incoming?