ETV Bharat / international

Xi Jinping Pledges 'Unwavering' Support To Kim Jong Un

Beijing: China's President Xi Jinping, on a rare visit to long-term ally North Korea, on Monday pledged Beijing's "unwavering" support to its leader Kim Jong Un. Xi's comments during his two-day visit came in the backdrop of Kim deepening ties with Russia in recent years, much to China's unease. This is the Chinese president's first trip to North Korea since 2019 and also his first foreign visit this year.

“No matter how the international situation changes, the firm stance of the Chinese [Communist] Party and government in highly valuing the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] will not change,” Xi told Kim, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

“The unwavering support for the socialist cause of the DPRK led by Comrade General Secretary Kim Jong-un will not change; and the firm determination to safeguard the common interests and favourable strategic environment of both China and the DPRK will not change,” Xi said.

Xi did not mention denuclearisation in his talks with Kim.

Beijing opposes nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula and supports denuclearisation, while North Korea, which has conducted multiple nuclear tests since 2006, publicly declares itself a nuclear-armed state.

Xi also called for stronger exchanges at all levels in areas such as foreign policy, law enforcement and the military and urged the two sides to step up their strategic coordination and collaboration to “firmly safeguard their own sovereignty, security and development”.

Upon their arrival, Xi and first lady Peng Liyuan were welcomed by Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju at Pyongyang International Airport.

The party then moved on to Kim Il-sung Square in the centre of the North Korean capital for a welcome ceremony, and Xi and Peng were then escorted to the Kumsusan State Guest House, where they will be staying overnight.