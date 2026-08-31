ETV Bharat / international

Xi, Putin Discuss Visa-free Travel, Global And Regional Issues At Bishkek

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and China's President Xi Jinping pose for photos during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026 ( AP )

Bishkek: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Monday and discussed a visa-free regime between the two countries, besides exchanging views on international and regional issues of common concern.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2026 being held in Bishkek. Putin said Russia is ready to work with China to make the visa-free regime between the two countries permanent if Beijing considers this possible and useful.

"We are ready to work together to make the visa-free regime permanent if the Chinese side considers this possible and useful," Putin told Xi, according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency. He noted that visa-free travel had helped increase tourist flows between the countries by 43 per cent in the first half of the year.

On December 1, 2025, Putin signed a decree to enable Chinese citizens to enter Russia for up to 30 days without a visa until September 14, 2026, based on the principle of reciprocity.