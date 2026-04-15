ETV Bharat / international

Xi Calls China-Russia Ties 'Precious' In Current International Context

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second left, and China's President Xi Jinping, right, hold a talk at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Wednesday, April 15, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that the stability and certainty of China-Russia relations are particularly “precious” in the face of an international landscape intertwined with change and chaos.

During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing, Xi said the strong vitality and exemplary significance of the friendship treaty between the two countries stand out even more under such a backdrop.

He said foreign ministries from both countries would need to fully implement the consensus reached between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling for strengthening strategic communication and close diplomatic coordination. He also urged them to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between Beijing and Moscow to “stand higher, walk more steadily and go further.”

Xi touted the value of the two nations’ ties, but he did not specify what he referred to as chaos and changes in the international context, as uncertainty still lingers about how long the Iran war would last.