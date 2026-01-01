ETV Bharat / international

World Welcomes 2026 With Fireworks After Year Of Trump And Turmoil

Fireworks light up the sky over Elizabeth Tower and the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations, Thursday ( AP )

Paris: Revellers around the world toasted the start of 2026, bidding farewell on Wednesday to a volatile year when temperatures soared, US President Donald Trump upended global trade, and the brutal conflict in Ukraine raged on.

While a fragile truce took hold in devastated Gaza, violence in Sudan continued unabated. A new American pope was installed at the Vatican, the world lost pioneering zoologist Jane Goodall, and Labubu dolls sparked a worldwide frenzy.

In Sydney, partygoers paused for a minute of silence to remember the victims of the mass shooting on Bondi Beach before fireworks lit up the skies at the stroke of midnight.

Fireworks light the sky above the Royal Castle during New Year's celebrations shortly after midnight in Warsaw, Poland, (AP)

Heavily armed police patrolled the shoreline, packed with hundreds of thousands of people, barely two weeks after 15 people were gunned down at a Jewish festival in Australia's deadliest mass shooting for almost 30 years.

The famed Sydney Harbour Bridge was bathed in white light to symbolise peace.

Pacific nations including Kiribati and New Zealand were the first to see in 2026, with Seoul and Tokyo following Sydney in celebrations that make their way around the globe with each passing hour.

In Hong Kong, a major New Year fireworks display was cancelled in homage to 161 people killed in a fire in November that engulfed several apartment blocks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was "10 percent" away from a deal to end the fighting, soon to reach the four-year mark.

Russia's Vladimir Putin meanwhile used his traditional New Year address to urge his compatriots to believe that Moscow would deliver a victory in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

In the Ukrainian city of Vyshgorod, beauty salon manager Daria Lushchyk said the war had made her work "hell" but that her clients were still showing up.

"Nothing can stop our Ukrainian girls from coming in and getting themselves glam," Lushchyk said.

Tariffs and fragile truce

This year has brought a mix of stress and excitement for many, war for others still -- and a daring jewel heist at the Louvre.

Pop megastar Taylor Swift got engaged to her American football player boyfriend Travis Kelce, and K-pop heartthrobs BTS made their long-awaited return.

Trump returned as US president in January, launching a tariff blitz that sent global trade and world stock markets into meltdown.