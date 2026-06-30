World Social Media Day: Experts Warn Against Rising Mobile Phone Addiction In Children
Social media and mobile phone addiction are robbing children of their childhood, and serious consequences are beginning to emerge, reports Kapil Pareek.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Udaipur: As the World Social Media Day is being observed on June 30, experts have expressed concern over the significant rise in the number of children affected by screen addiction in recent years.
Social media, once considered a convenient source of entertainment and information, is now pushing our new generation toward a deep addiction from which the path back is increasingly obscure. This leads to a critical question whether the digital world is shaping our children's future, or it is permanently robbing them of their innocent childhood and mental peace.
Glued To Screens, Cut Off From The World
Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr. R.L. Suman, Superintendent of Maharana Bhopal Hospital in Udaipur noted a steady increase in the number of children spending hours on mobile phones.
“Late-night activities—such as watching reels, viewing videos, and chatting—prevent them from getting adequate sleep. Difficulties in waking up, a lack of concentration at school, and a declining interest in studies have become common issues,” he said.
Dr Suman further said that mobile addiction is making many children irritable, short-tempered, and prone to fatigue. Prolonged screen time is leading to increased complaints of eye irritation, headaches, and neck and back pain, he said.
Pointing to another health risk due to addiction of mobile phone, Dr Suman said that obesity is spreading rapidly due to a lack of physical activity. “
“While children used to play outdoors—running around and expending energy—they now spend the majority of their time in front of screens. This is not only affecting physical development but also weakening the immune system”.
Social Media Addiction And Mental Health
According to senior neurologist Dr. Tarun Ralot, social media is having the deepest and most dangerous impact on children's mental health. Dr Ralot noted that the habit of watching short reels and rapidly changing videos is severely impairing their ability to concentrate.
“The race for likes, comments, and followers fosters a sense of comparison among children”.
Experts said that it causes children to perceive themselves as inferior to others, eroding self-confidence and leading to problems like stress, anxiety, and depression. Behavioral changes are also clearly visible; children spend less time with their families and prioritize online interactions over face-to-face conversations with friends. Anger, restlessness, and an uncontrollable urge to check the phone repeatedly—especially when the device is taken away or the Internet is cut off—have become hallmarks of this addiction.
A Positive Side Too
However, experts do not view social media as entirely negative. Dr Ralot noted that when used in a limited and appropriate manner, social media can prove to be an excellent medium for education, acquiring new information, fostering creativity, and developing skills. Doctors state that the problem arises when the habit crosses the line from mere entertainment into a serious addiction.
Doctors' Advice On Screen Time
Both experts urged parents to set clear limits on their children's screen time. Mobile usage should be completely avoided during mealtimes, study sessions, and for at least one hour before bedtime. Parents should encourage children to engage in outdoor sports, reading, music, art, and spending quality time with the family.
The experts emphasized that it is crucial for parents to set an example of balanced digital usage, as children learn from what they observe at home. If a child reacts with extreme anger when denied the mobile, loses interest in studies, experiences sleep disturbances, or withdraws from social interactions, this should not be dismissed as mere stubbornness. It is important to consult a pediatrician or psychologist in a timely manner.
Alarming Statistics On Mobile Phone Addiction
Dr Ralot said that children under the age of five in India spend an average of 2.2 hours daily in front of a screen—far exceeding the limits recommended by experts. A 2023 survey of parents revealed that a large number of children aged 9–17 spend two to four hours (or even longer) on social media, online games, and OTT platforms.
This trend is leading to a steady decline in outdoor activities, physical exercise, and family time, all of which is proving detrimental to children's overall development.
Parental Responsibility
'World Social Media Day' serves not merely as a date on the calendar, but as a wake-up call. We must realize that the glowing smartphone screens in our children's hands are effectively clouding their golden childhood years.
The solution lies not in completely banning technology, but in managing it correctly. The time has come for us, as parents, to acknowledge our responsibility: we must limit our own screen time and bring our children back to playgrounds, books, and the company of their loved ones.
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