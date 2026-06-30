ETV Bharat / international

World Social Media Day: Experts Warn Against Rising Mobile Phone Addiction In Children

Udaipur: As the World Social Media Day is being observed on June 30, experts have expressed concern over the significant rise in the number of children affected by screen addiction in recent years.

Social media, once considered a convenient source of entertainment and information, is now pushing our new generation toward a deep addiction from which the path back is increasingly obscure. This leads to a critical question whether the digital world is shaping our children's future, or it is permanently robbing them of their innocent childhood and mental peace.

Glued To Screens, Cut Off From The World

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr. R.L. Suman, Superintendent of Maharana Bhopal Hospital in Udaipur noted a steady increase in the number of children spending hours on mobile phones.

“Late-night activities—such as watching reels, viewing videos, and chatting—prevent them from getting adequate sleep. Difficulties in waking up, a lack of concentration at school, and a declining interest in studies have become common issues,” he said.

A doctor examines a prescription card at Maharana Bhopal Hospital in Udaipur (ETV Bharat)

Dr Suman further said that mobile addiction is making many children irritable, short-tempered, and prone to fatigue. Prolonged screen time is leading to increased complaints of eye irritation, headaches, and neck and back pain, he said.

Pointing to another health risk due to addiction of mobile phone, Dr Suman said that obesity is spreading rapidly due to a lack of physical activity. “

A doctor examines a prescription card at Maharana Bhopal Hospital in Udaipur (ETV Bharat)

“While children used to play outdoors—running around and expending energy—they now spend the majority of their time in front of screens. This is not only affecting physical development but also weakening the immune system”.

Social Media Addiction And Mental Health

According to senior neurologist Dr. Tarun Ralot, social media is having the deepest and most dangerous impact on children's mental health. Dr Ralot noted that the habit of watching short reels and rapidly changing videos is severely impairing their ability to concentrate.