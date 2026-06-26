ETV Bharat / international

World Sends Rescuers, Aid As Venezuela Reels From Quakes

Residents search through the rubble of homes damaged during an earthquake and several aftershocks that struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, June 25, 2026. ( AP )

Caracas: Offers of rescue support, aid and condolences poured into Venezuela on Thursday after two powerful earthquakes left at least 188 people dead and over 1,500 injured.

International aid

United Nations-certified rescuers will help search for quake survivors, interim president Delcy Rodriguez said in a televised message. Spain and France were sending dozens of specialists, and Germany promised six military transport planes. Switzerland mobilised 80 personnel, eight rescue dogs and 18 tonnes of equipment to be sent to Venezuela as soon as possible.

Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma announced a two-million-euro aid package to deploy a search-and-rescue team, while the Czech Republic said its team was preparing to fly in. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it had released $2.5 million to support recovery efforts. Pope Leo XIV sent "initial" emergency aid of 100,000 euros ($114,000) to Venezuela, the Vatican announced.

US, China willing to help

The United States said it was deploying two warships, transport planes and helicopters and mobilizing $150 million in aid. Secretary of State Marco Rubio promised a "whole-of-government response" that would be "big... fast and... effective."

"We will be there for our new and great friends," said US President Donald Trump. The US military ousted and captured Nicolas Maduro in January and Venezuela now operates under the close watch of Washington.

China said it was "willing to provide what help it can in an appropriate manner according to the needs of the Venezuelan side," according to foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei voiced "Iran's readiness to provide any assistance required in relief and rescue operations".

Latin American solidarity

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced the dispatch of a field hospital to Venezuela, as well as 36 firefighters and several rescue and communications specialists via two flights on Friday and Saturday.