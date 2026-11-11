ETV Bharat / international

World Leaders Take Stage At COP31 But Big Names Missing

Antalya: World leaders will take the stage at COP31 in Turkey on Wednesday but some prominent names are missing from this year's annual UN climate summit even as global warming intensifies.

The two-week conference kicked off earlier this week in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, with governments under pressure to tackle the climate crisis after a year of heatwaves in Europe, deadly floods in Nepal and major wildfires in Indonesia.

Dozens of leaders will speak during the "high-level segment" taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian. But observers have pointed to the absence of some big names, with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham the only leader from a G7 country scheduled to address the summit.

While European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is coming to Antalya, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are skipping the event. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi are also absent from the most recent list.

"It is a shame that some of the bigger European leaders aren't coming. We need Europe to be showing up strongly at this COP," Cosima Cassel, a climate diplomacy expert at think-tank E3G, told AFP. Wopke Hoekstra, the EU's top climate official, said the absences were "not completely atypical" as leaders may have "practical" reasons for not being able to attend a summit.

But he also told reporters in Brussels that "expectations are not necessarily high" for this climate conference. The French government said Macron would be absent because November 11 is World War I Armistice Day and the president will attend an EU summit in Ireland on Thursday.

"If top leaders want influence over where the global (energy) transition is going, showing up is a pretty good place to start," said Chiara Martinelli, director of Climate Action Network Europe. "I am afraid that Ursula von der Leyen will be lonely on the stage while the leaders of the biggest EU economies are a no-show," Martinelli said.