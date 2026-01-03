ETV Bharat / international

World Leaders React As US Strikes Venezuela, Captures Maduro

Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026. The United States military was behind a series of strikes against the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday, US media reported. ( AFP )

London/Moscow: Global leaders on Saturday reacted sharply to the US strike on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, with some expressing concern and urging restraint, while others backed Washington’s move.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in a large-scale US strike on the capital city of Caracas and will face criminal charges in New York, according to US President Donald Trump.

The strikes and the capture prompted sharp criticism from key global players, including Russia and China.

The Russian Foreign Ministry "strongly" urged the US leadership to "reconsider their position and release the legitimately elected president of a sovereign country and his spouse".

"We highlight the need to create conditions for resolving any existing issues between the United States and Venezuela through dialogue," it said in a Telegram post.

China condemned the US airstrikes, describing them as "hegemonic acts" that seriously violate international law.

“China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the US’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its President,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

“China firmly opposes it. We call on the US to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop violating other countries’ sovereignty and security," it said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the strikes and Maduro's capture an "unacceptable line", adding that these represent the most serious affront to Venezuela's sovereignty and an "extremely dangerous precedent" for the entire international community.

"Attacking countries, in flagrant violation of international law, is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism," he said in an X post, adding that this "threatens the preservation" of Latin America and the Caribbean region as a zone of peace."

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc is "closely monitoring" the situation in Venezuela and urged "restraint", calling for respect of the UN Charter.

In an X post, Kallas said she spoke to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the EU's Ambassador in Caracas.