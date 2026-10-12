ETV Bharat / international

World Leaders, Governments Condemn Attack On Riyadh Airport That Killed At Least 13

This image from video obtained and verified by AP shows thick black smoke and flames rising from a fire at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Leaders and senior officials from across the world have condemned the deadly attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed at least 13 people, including an Indian national, and injured more than 300.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington was considering joining Saudi strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to US media reports.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were among those who denounced the attack. At the same time, Pakistan, Qatar, Palestine, Jordan and Malaysia expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Saturday's strike, which Saudi Arabia blamed on the Iran-backed Houthis, was the latest in a series of attacks on the kingdom's infrastructure amid an intensifying conflict in Yemen. Saudi airports have come under several attacks this month, including strikes on Riyadh and Abha.

The latest violence comes against the backdrop of the wider war involving Iran and its regional adversaries, raising concerns about further instability across the region.

Von der Leyen said the attack marked a "dangerous escalation", expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people, and offered condolences to the victims and their families. She said attacks by Iran's proxies were pushing the region into a spiral of violence and destabilising crucial global transport and energy nodes.

The EU chief described the attacks on civilians as murderous and said they must stop immediately. Guterres on Sunday said he was "deeply shocked" by the attack and strongly condemned it. "Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately," the UN chief said in a post on X.

Trump said on Saturday he was considering whether the United States should join Saudi strikes against the Houthis. "We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack. So we'll make a decision. We move very quickly," he told reporters, according to the AP news agency.

Rubio said the US strongly condemned the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, including the strike on Riyadh's airport that killed an American citizen. "These reprehensible attacks must stop," he said, adding that Washington stood with Saudi Arabia and extended condolences to the victims and their families.

Carney described the Houthi attacks as "abhorrent", saying there could be no justification for attacks on civilian infrastructure or the deliberate targeting of innocent people. "Canada condemns these reckless acts of violence in the strongest possible terms," he said in a social media post, extending condolences to the families of those killed and wishing a full recovery to the injured.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly condemned the Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the families of the victims. "Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease," she said, adding that Italy would continue working with regional partners to reduce tensions and promote stability and freedom of navigation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned what he called the "horrific terrorist attack" on King Khalid International Airport and extended condolences to the families of those killed. "Terrorism targets innocent people and seeks to spread fear and instability. It must be confronted with resolve," Netanyahu said.

He said Israel looked forward to a strong Middle East united against threats and working towards security, cooperation and prosperity.

Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen, described strikes on civilian airports in Saudi Arabia as a "grave escalation", warning that they threatened regional security and complicated efforts to achieve peace.

Switzerland condemned the deadly attack and called for immediate de-escalation, urging all parties to respect international humanitarian law, particularly provisions concerning the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Turkish official Burhanettin Duran strongly condemned the attacks targeting civilians and airports in Saudi Arabia, saying the international community needed to adopt a joint and determined stance to prevent the region from being dragged into further conflict and chaos.

Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim said he unequivocally denounced the attack, which had taken innocent lives and left hundreds injured. He extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a swift recovery.

"There can be no justification for attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," Anwar said, adding that such attacks could deepen the suffering caused by the conflict and spread it to places that should remain beyond its reach. Malaysia stood in solidarity with Saudi Arabia and hoped diplomacy and reason would prevail before the conflict widened further, he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the attack, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and a threat to regional peace and stability. Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad's support for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, citing the two countries' ties and the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement signed in August.