World Leaders, Governments Condemn Attack On Riyadh Airport That Killed At Least 13
Rubio said the US strongly condemned the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, including the strike on Riyadh's airport that killed an American citizen.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 7:05 AM IST
New Delhi: Leaders and senior officials from across the world have condemned the deadly attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed at least 13 people, including an Indian national, and injured more than 300.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington was considering joining Saudi strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to US media reports.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were among those who denounced the attack. At the same time, Pakistan, Qatar, Palestine, Jordan and Malaysia expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
I am deeply shocked by & strongly condemn Saturday’s lethal attack by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people & injured hundreds of civilians. Attacks on civilians & civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 11, 2026
Saturday's strike, which Saudi Arabia blamed on the Iran-backed Houthis, was the latest in a series of attacks on the kingdom's infrastructure amid an intensifying conflict in Yemen. Saudi airports have come under several attacks this month, including strikes on Riyadh and Abha.
The latest violence comes against the backdrop of the wider war involving Iran and its regional adversaries, raising concerns about further instability across the region.
Von der Leyen said the attack marked a "dangerous escalation", expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people, and offered condolences to the victims and their families. She said attacks by Iran's proxies were pushing the region into a spiral of violence and destabilising crucial global transport and energy nodes.
The deadliest Houthi attack so far on Riyadh’s airport marks a dangerous escalation. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people. These attacks by Iran’s proxies are pushing the region into a spiral of violence. They are destabilizing crucial global transport and energy nodes with shockwave sent through the world. These murderous attacks at civilians must stop at once.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 11, 2026
The EU chief described the attacks on civilians as murderous and said they must stop immediately. Guterres on Sunday said he was "deeply shocked" by the attack and strongly condemned it. "Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately," the UN chief said in a post on X.
Trump said on Saturday he was considering whether the United States should join Saudi strikes against the Houthis. "We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack. So we'll make a decision. We move very quickly," he told reporters, according to the AP news agency.
Rubio said the US strongly condemned the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, including the strike on Riyadh's airport that killed an American citizen. "These reprehensible attacks must stop," he said, adding that Washington stood with Saudi Arabia and extended condolences to the victims and their families.
Carney described the Houthi attacks as "abhorrent", saying there could be no justification for attacks on civilian infrastructure or the deliberate targeting of innocent people. "Canada condemns these reckless acts of violence in the strongest possible terms," he said in a social media post, extending condolences to the families of those killed and wishing a full recovery to the injured.
The Houthi attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in particular the strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, are abhorrent. There can be no justification for attacks on civilian infrastructure. No political or military objective can justify the deliberate targeting of innocent people. Canada condemns these reckless acts of violence in the strongest possible terms. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wish a full recovery to those injured.— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 11, 2026
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly condemned the Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the families of the victims. "Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease," she said, adding that Italy would continue working with regional partners to reduce tensions and promote stability and freedom of navigation.
Condanno con fermezza gli attacchi degli Houthi che hanno colpito l’aeroporto di Riad. Sono vicina all’Arabia Saudita e alle famiglie delle vittime e auguro ai feriti pronta guarigione. Gli attacchi contro i civili e le infrastrutture civili sono inaccettabili e devono cessare. L’Italia continuerà a lavorare con i partner della Regione per ridurre le tensioni e promuovere la stabilità e la libertà di navigazione nell’area.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 11, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned what he called the "horrific terrorist attack" on King Khalid International Airport and extended condolences to the families of those killed. "Terrorism targets innocent people and seeks to spread fear and instability. It must be confronted with resolve," Netanyahu said.
He said Israel looked forward to a strong Middle East united against threats and working towards security, cooperation and prosperity.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: I condemn in the strongest possible terms the horrific terrorist attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of 12 innocent people and injured hundreds more. On behalf of the people of Israel, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those murdered and our wishes for a full recovery to the injured. Terrorism targets innocent people and seeks to spread fear and instability. It must be confronted with resolve. Israel looks forward to a strong Middle East—one that stands united against threats, protects its people, and builds a future of security, cooperation, and prosperity for all the peoples of our region.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 11, 2026
Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen, described strikes on civilian airports in Saudi Arabia as a "grave escalation", warning that they threatened regional security and complicated efforts to achieve peace.
Switzerland condemned the deadly attack and called for immediate de-escalation, urging all parties to respect international humanitarian law, particularly provisions concerning the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Turkish official Burhanettin Duran strongly condemned the attacks targeting civilians and airports in Saudi Arabia, saying the international community needed to adopt a joint and determined stance to prevent the region from being dragged into further conflict and chaos.
Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim said he unequivocally denounced the attack, which had taken innocent lives and left hundreds injured. He extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a swift recovery.
"There can be no justification for attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," Anwar said, adding that such attacks could deepen the suffering caused by the conflict and spread it to places that should remain beyond its reach. Malaysia stood in solidarity with Saudi Arabia and hoped diplomacy and reason would prevail before the conflict widened further, he said.
أدين بشدة الهجوم الشنيع الذي شنته الميليشيا الحوثية على مطار الملك خالد الدولي في الرياض. ونتقدم بأحر التعازي إلى أسر الضحايا، وندعو الله بالشفاء العاجل والتام للمصابين. إن الهجمات التي تستهدف المدنيين والبنية التحتية الحيوية غير مقبولة إطلاقا، وتشكل تهديدا خطيرا للسلم والاستقرار الإقليميين. ويجب أن تتوقف فورا هذه الأعمال العنيفة التي تمثل انتهاكا صارخا للقانون الدولي. تقف باكستان بثبات وتضامن راسخ إلى جانب المملكة العربية السعودية وقيادتها وشعبها الشقيق. وانطلاقا من اتفاقية الدفاع المشترك لمكة المكرمة، وروابط الأخوة الراسخة التي تجمع بلدينا، نؤكد مجددا التزامنا الثابت بسيادة المملكة العربية السعودية وسلامة أراضيها وأمنها.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 11, 2026
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the attack, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and a threat to regional peace and stability. Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad's support for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, citing the two countries' ties and the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement signed in August.
The agreement, signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye on August 7, stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries shall be regarded as an attack against all three.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack as a grave violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security, civilian safety and air navigation. It expressed solidarity with Riyadh and said Saudi Arabia's security was integral to Qatar's own security and that of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.
Palestine's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia. It offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Egypt also condemned the attacks, describing them as a violation of international law and expressing concern over the threat to civilian safety.
Bangladesh strongly condemned the attack, which killed two of its nationals, and said its mission in Riyadh was in contact with Saudi authorities to obtain details about the Bangladeshi victims and provide necessary assistance to those affected.
Dhaka called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and a peaceful resolution of the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy. It also reiterated its solidarity with the Saudi government and people.
India on Sunday also strongly condemned repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including Saturday's strike.
"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
Update regarding Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains. @MEAIndia— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 11, 2026
Describing the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as "completely unacceptable", the ministry said they must cease immediately. It expressed condolences to the families of those killed, wished the injured a speedy recovery and voiced solidarity with the Saudi government and people in defence of the kingdom's sovereignty. It also expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region soon.
In a separate development, Israeli President Isaac Herzog sent a letter of recognition to Captain Smit Machchhar, praising him as a "hero of Israel, India, and all of humanity".
Herzog said he was praying for Machchhar's full and speedy recovery and invited him to Jerusalem after he regained his strength. The Israeli President said he would be honoured to present Machchhar with the Israeli Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, which he described as Israel's highest recognition of civilian heroism.
Saudi authorities said 12 people were killed and 309 injured in Saturday's attack, some of them critically. The dead included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals and one citizen each of the US, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria and Sudan.
An Indian national was also killed while at least 10 others were among the more than 300 people injured in the attack, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Sunday. The Indian Embassy, in a social media post, said one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today.
“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” it said. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis blamed the rebels for the attack, describing it as a war crime and vowing a firm response.
On Sunday, the Houthis renewed their warning to airlines, airport workers and travellers against using Saudi airports, saying the warning should be taken seriously and that Saudi Arabia bore responsibility for what they described as failed interceptions.
Saudi civil aviation authorities suspended airport operations following the attack, while flights were diverted. Several countries also warned their citizens to avoid the facility. (With PTI Inputs)
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