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World Leaders Congratulate Modi On Completing 25 Years As Head Of Govt

Takaichi congratulated Prime Minister Modi, emphasising that she will work more closely with him to "realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific"

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering upon his arrival to address the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST

3 Min Read
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm congratulatory messages from a few world leaders on completing 25 years in office as the head of government on Wednesday.

Modi reached a monumental milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century of continuous tenure as head of government, a political trajectory that kicked off with his swearing-in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi congratulated Prime Minister Modi, emphasising that she will work more "closely" with PM Modi to "realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)"

In a social media post on 'X', Takaichi said, “To realise a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP),' Japan and India, which share strategic directions, will further strengthen our partnership through even closer collaboration with Prime Minister Modi.”

Commemorating his quarter-century tenure and leadership trajectory, she said, “Today, on the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Modi's tenure as Prime Minister, I extend my heartfelt congratulations,” adding, “For many years, you have dedicated yourself to the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, you have demonstrated outstanding political leadership over a long period as Prime Minister.”

Takaichi further expressed her deep respect for his achievements in advancing India's development and elevating its standing internationally.

Reflecting on bilateral ties and her recent diplomatic engagements, Takaichi expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended during her travels, stating, “Moreover, during my visit to India in July this year, I was extended the warmest hospitality, for which I once again express my sincere gratitude.”

She elaborated on their discussions, noting that while experiencing India's culinary culture and music, she engaged in concrete talks with Prime Minister Modi to advance the Japan-India 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' to a new stage. Looking ahead to future diplomatic milestones, she noted that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever has also extended greetings to PM Modi while also looking forward to deepening the strong partnership between our two countries

In a post on X, "I warmly congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 years of continuous leadership in government, from Gujarat to New Delhi. Following my productive visit to India last month, I look forward to further deepening the strong partnership between our two countries.

PM Modi is also expected to travel to Belgium in December for signing of the India, EU FTA "mother of all trade deals", that will come to force early next year.

Commonwealth of Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit also congratulated PM Modi for being in public service for 25 years. He appreciated the generosity that India had shown to the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

"As you mark this milestone, I wish to express my appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people," Skerrit said in a post on X, adding, "I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead."

"On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, and personally, I wish you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the people of India," he added.

Also Read:

  1. 'We Will Do It': PM Modi Marks 25 Years Of Public Life With New Viksit Bharat Slogan; Calls People His 'Greatest Strength'
  2. PM Modi Offers Prayers At Delhi Temple To Mark Completion Of 25 Years As Head Of Govt

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PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI
WORLD LEADERS CONGRATULATE MODI
PM MODI 25 YEARS IN OFFICE

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