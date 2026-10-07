World Leaders Congratulate Modi On Completing 25 Years As Head Of Govt
Takaichi congratulated Prime Minister Modi, emphasising that she will work more closely with him to "realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific"
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm congratulatory messages from a few world leaders on completing 25 years in office as the head of government on Wednesday.
Modi reached a monumental milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century of continuous tenure as head of government, a political trajectory that kicked off with his swearing-in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi congratulated Prime Minister Modi, emphasising that she will work more "closely" with PM Modi to "realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)"
My dear friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi, I warmly congratulate you on 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government, a journey that began in Gujarat and has continued through your leadership of India. As you mark this milestone, I wish to express my appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people. I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead. On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, and personally, I wish you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the people of India.— Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) October 7, 2026
In a social media post on 'X', Takaichi said, “To realise a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP),' Japan and India, which share strategic directions, will further strengthen our partnership through even closer collaboration with Prime Minister Modi.”
Commemorating his quarter-century tenure and leadership trajectory, she said, “Today, on the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Modi's tenure as Prime Minister, I extend my heartfelt congratulations,” adding, “For many years, you have dedicated yourself to the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, you have demonstrated outstanding political leadership over a long period as Prime Minister.”
Takaichi further expressed her deep respect for his achievements in advancing India's development and elevating its standing internationally.
I warmly congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi on 25 years of continuous leadership in government, from Gujarat to New Delhi. Following my productive visit to India last month, I look forward to further deepening the strong partnership between our two countries. https://t.co/ymMBQ1Ew1m— Bart De Wever (@Bart_DeWever) October 7, 2026
Reflecting on bilateral ties and her recent diplomatic engagements, Takaichi expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended during her travels, stating, “Moreover, during my visit to India in July this year, I was extended the warmest hospitality, for which I once again express my sincere gratitude.”
She elaborated on their discussions, noting that while experiencing India's culinary culture and music, she engaged in concrete talks with Prime Minister Modi to advance the Japan-India 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' to a new stage. Looking ahead to future diplomatic milestones, she noted that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.
本日、モディ首相（@narendramodi）の首長在職25周年に際し、心からお祝い申し上げます。 インドの社会と国家の発展に長年尽力され、2001年以降は首長として長きにわたり卓越した政治的リーダーシップを発揮されてきたこと、インドの発展と国際社会における地位向上を成し遂げられていることに、深い敬意を表します。 また、本年7月の私のインド訪問の際には、大変温かいおもてなしをいただき、改めて感謝申し上げます。 インドの食文化や音楽に触れながら、日印の「特別戦略的グローバル・パートナーシップ」を新たな段階へと導くための施策について、モディ首相と具体的な意見交換を行うことができ、実り多き滞在となりました。 来年は「日印国交樹立75周年」を迎えます。 「自由で開かれたインド太平洋（FOIP）」の実現のため、戦略的方向性を共有する日印で、パートナーシップを更に前に進めるべく、モディ首相と一層連携していきます。 प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के सरकार के प्रमुख के तौर पर 25 वर्ष की अवधि पूरे होने पर मैं अपनी शुभकामनाएँ व्यक्त करना चाहती हूँ। भारत के समाज और राष्ट्र के विकास को साकार करने के लिए वे वर्षों से प्रयास करते आए हैं और सन् 2001 से अपने उत्कृष्ट राजनीतिक नेतृत्व से सरकार के प्रमुख के पद संभालते आए हैं। उन्होंने भारत के विकास को गति देने के साथ ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी भारत की प्रतिष्ठा को नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाया। इन सारी उपलब्धियों के लिए, मैं एक साथी राजनीतिज्ञ के रूप में सम्मान भावना व्यक्त करती हूँ। मैं फिर से प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का आभार व्यक्त करना चाहती हूँ कि इस जुलाई में मेरी भारत यात्रा के दौरान मुझे उनका बेहद गर्मजोशी भरा स्वागत मिला। भारत की खाद्य संस्कृति और संगीत का अनुभव करते हुए, मुझे जापान-भारत की " विशेष रणनीतिक और वैश्विक साझेदारी" को अगले स्तर तक ले जाने के लिए उनके साथ ठोस कदमों पर विचार-विमर्श करने का शुभ अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। मेरी भारत यात्रा बहुत ही फलदायी रही। अगले वर्ष जापान-भारत राजनयिक संबंधों की स्थापना की 75वीं वर्षगाँठ है। मुक्त एवं खुले हिन्द-प्रशांत क्षेत्र (foip) को साकार करने हेतु मैं प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के साथ मिलकर काम करना चाहती हूँ ताकि रणनीतिक दिशा को साझा करने वाले जापान तथा भारत मिलकर हमारी साझेदारी को और आगे बढ़ाया जा सके।<="" p>— 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) October 7, 2026
Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever has also extended greetings to PM Modi while also looking forward to deepening the strong partnership between our two countries
In a post on X, "I warmly congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 years of continuous leadership in government, from Gujarat to New Delhi. Following my productive visit to India last month, I look forward to further deepening the strong partnership between our two countries.
PM Modi is also expected to travel to Belgium in December for signing of the India, EU FTA "mother of all trade deals", that will come to force early next year.
Commonwealth of Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit also congratulated PM Modi for being in public service for 25 years. He appreciated the generosity that India had shown to the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
"As you mark this milestone, I wish to express my appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people," Skerrit said in a post on X, adding, "I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead."
"On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, and personally, I wish you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the people of India," he added.
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