ETV Bharat / international

World Leaders Congratulate Modi On Completing 25 Years As Head Of Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering upon his arrival to address the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm congratulatory messages from a few world leaders on completing 25 years in office as the head of government on Wednesday.

Modi reached a monumental milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century of continuous tenure as head of government, a political trajectory that kicked off with his swearing-in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi congratulated Prime Minister Modi, emphasising that she will work more "closely" with PM Modi to "realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" In a social media post on 'X', Takaichi said, “To realise a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP),' Japan and India, which share strategic directions, will further strengthen our partnership through even closer collaboration with Prime Minister Modi.” Commemorating his quarter-century tenure and leadership trajectory, she said, “Today, on the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Modi's tenure as Prime Minister, I extend my heartfelt congratulations,” adding, “For many years, you have dedicated yourself to the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, you have demonstrated outstanding political leadership over a long period as Prime Minister.” Takaichi further expressed her deep respect for his achievements in advancing India's development and elevating its standing internationally.