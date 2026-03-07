ETV Bharat / international

Venezuela Inflation Hit 475% In 2025, The World's Highest Level

Caracas: Venezuelan inflation soared to 475 percent in 2025, the highest in the world, driven by a tightening of US sanctions in the lead up to the ouster of leader Nicolas Maduro. Full-year inflation far exceeded the International Monetary Fund's forecast of 269.9 percent, figures released by the central bank showed Friday.

Accumulated inflation for the first two months of 2026 stood at nearly 52 percent, the bank, which had not released inflation figures in over a year, said. It did not issue a forecast for the remainder of 2026. Venezuela's economy was hammered last year by President Donald Trump's campaign of maximum pressure on longtime foe Maduro.

Washington eventually deposed the authoritarian socialist leader on January 3 in a US special forces' raid on Caracas and has since eased sanctions. Washington and Caracas have vowed to resume full diplomatic ties and jointly develop the country's vast oil and mineral reserves as part of a lightning-fast thaw after years of emnity.

But many Venezuelans say they have yet to see the results on exorbitant prices for basic goods like food and medicine. "I have to hop from one supermarket to another. It shouldn't be like this," Alix Aponte, a 58-year-old accountant, told AFP as she shopped for vegetables in Caracas on Friday, calling for salary increases.

Average incomes range between $100 and $300 per month, far below what Venezuelans need to meet their basic food needs, economists say. Food and drink prices alone rose by 532 percent last year, while rent increased by 340 percent and healthcare by 445 percent, the central bank said. "This inflation is killing us," said Eduardo Sanchez, a leader of the teachers' union, blaming poor economic policies.

Before Maduro's ouster, economists had warned of a return of hyperinflation -- monthly price hikes of 50 percent or more that caused economic chaos between 2017 and 2021. Memories are still acute of a record 130,000 percent year-on-year rise in prices recorded in 2018, the peak of the hyperinflationary period, which pushed millions to emigrate.