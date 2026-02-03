ETV Bharat / international

World Bank President Ajay Banga Visits Ancestral Home In Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore: Indian-American World Bank President Ajay Banga on Tuesday visited his ancestral home in Pakistan's Punjab province and paid homage at a Sikh shrine, officials said. According to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), which manages minority religious places in Pakistan, 66-year-old Banga travelled from Islamabad to Khushab, some 250 km from Lahore, to see the residence of his ancestors.

He also examined the revenue records related to his ancestors' residence. During the visit, Banga also paid homage at Gurdwara Singh Sabha Khushab and had photographs taken at the shrine. Banga appreciated the development and administrative measures undertaken at the gurdwara.

ETPB Additional Secretary (Shrines) Nasir Mushtaq briefed him on the preservation and restoration of Sikh religious heritage and the facilities being provided to Sikh pilgrims across the country.

ETPB Chairman Evacuee Qamar Zaman said the board is taking measures in line with international standards to protect religious heritage and ensure hospitality and religious facilities for Sikh pilgrims.