ETV Bharat / international

World Bank Chief Backs ‘Small AI’ For Farmers, Rural Communities In Singapore Summit

Singapore: World Bank President Ajay Banga has called for the deployment of “Small AI” - locally deployed artificial intelligence running on inexpensive hardware, speaking local languages and solving daily problems for farmers and rural communities.

Speaking at the ATX Singapore 2026 technology summit on Thursday, Banga cited the example of a farmer in India’s Uttar Pradesh sharing a photograph of a diseased crop leaf through an old mobile phone and receiving diagnosis and treatment advice from agricultural experts in the region.

He also highlighted how a nurse in Indonesia could share a photograph of a rash with a network of clinics running a local diagnostic model through a basic internet connection or older mobile connectivity.

These are daily use cases of AI that do not get enough attention, Banga told around 4,000 delegates from 50 countries attending the May 20-22 summit in Singapore. He underlined that inexpensive and affordable local technology can become a force for good and offer a major opportunity for emerging markets if deployed in rural regions.

Singapore-based technology entrepreneur Saurav Mukherjee said AI adoption would increasingly move beyond manufacturing and services into agriculture and food cultivation, as the technology need not always be expensive.