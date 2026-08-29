ETV Bharat / international

'Working In Society Which Says Religions Might Be Different But Humanity Is One': Bhagwat

New York: "I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one," said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in New York on Saturday.

Bhagwat made a veiled reference to India's age-old 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy and said he works in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Speaking at the 'One World One Humanity' event here, Bhagwat said truth is one and might be described in different ways by people.



"I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you, but I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Truth is one, and humanity is a product of that truth. So humanity is one. That truth is one truth, but it is described in many ways according to the describer. Because as human beings, we are prisoners of the software that has been created in our heads," he said.



"There are many religions, and in today's world, religions are largely defined by rituals. And to fit in a religious discipline, and to treat that path to divinity, this discipline of rituals is also necessary," he added. Bhagwat arrived in New York earlier this week on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of its centenary year celebrations

