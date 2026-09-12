ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Floods: Woman Who Gained ‘Viral’ Fame Rescuing Twin Daughters Grieves Death Of Eight Family Members And Lost Home

Bam Maya Tamang, 22, who went viral along with her daughters after August 26 Tibet-Nepal floods with her husband Sandesh Tamang, 25. ( ETV Bharat )

Kathmandu: She lost twelve members of her family including parents, grandmother and a younger sister to the floods in Nepal last month. There was one moment that however won the hearts, love of a mother towards her twin daughters. Bam Maya Tamang clutched her daughters and ran to escape from the floodwaters that tore down everything in its wake. She sprinted and managed to safely rescue the children by reaching an uphill area.

Now having become viral with that one moment capturing the attention of everyone on the social media, Bam Maya grieves the loss of her loved ones and of having become homeless. That frenzy on the internet has given her no respite and she says she battles a hard time.

Soon after the catastrophic Tibet-Nepal flood that swept through many areas including Betrawati village in Rasuwa, Bam Maya became viral across social media.

Even big media outlets started sharing the video clip showing the woman running to an uphill area holding her twin daughters, Prisma and Princess, in school uniform. Social media users have commended her action, describing it as “great” or “brave”.

Screenshot of viral video that showed Bam Maya Tamang, of Betrawati, Rasuwa, Nepal, running with her twin daughters, Prisma and Princess, 5. (ETV Bharat)

The video clip was filmed around 9:30 am Nepal time on August 26, when the massive Himalayan flash flood, triggered by rock and glacial collapse on Mt Lantang Lirung’s North Face, left a trail of destruction across Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, and five districts of Nepal-Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan.

Screenshot of viral video that showed Bam Maya Tamang, of Betrawati, Rasuwa, Nepal, running with her twin daughters, Prisma and Princess, 5. (ETV Bharat)

“If we had been one or two seconds late, I and my daughters (five-year-old twins Prisma and Princess) would have been swept away too,” the 22-year-old says of the moment when the massive flood hit her settlement at Betrawati, Rasuwa, some 60km north west of Kathmandu.

She was busy feeding Nepali meal, Daal-Bhaat-Tarkari, to her daughters, who were getting ready to catch their school bus. Then, all of a sudden, she recalls, her neighbourhood started shaking and people started panicking and crying as if it were an earthquake.

The tsunami-like flood sweeping away the pink-colour house that the Tamangs were living in can be seen in the background of the viral video, which shows Bam Maya hurriedly running to the higher grounds, along with her daughters on two sides. As the three race uphill, one of the little ones stumbles but is instantly picked up by her distressed mother.

“Soon after reaching an uphill area, I fainted briefly,” she says. “When I was normal again, the two girls were crying.”