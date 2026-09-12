Nepal Floods: Woman Who Gained ‘Viral’ Fame Rescuing Twin Daughters Grieves Death Of Eight Family Members And Lost Home
Bam Maya Tamang, 22, says they have neither got enough relief materials nor assurance from the government of being safely resettled.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Kathmandu: She lost twelve members of her family including parents, grandmother and a younger sister to the floods in Nepal last month. There was one moment that however won the hearts, love of a mother towards her twin daughters. Bam Maya Tamang clutched her daughters and ran to escape from the floodwaters that tore down everything in its wake. She sprinted and managed to safely rescue the children by reaching an uphill area.
Now having become viral with that one moment capturing the attention of everyone on the social media, Bam Maya grieves the loss of her loved ones and of having become homeless. That frenzy on the internet has given her no respite and she says she battles a hard time.
Soon after the catastrophic Tibet-Nepal flood that swept through many areas including Betrawati village in Rasuwa, Bam Maya became viral across social media.
Even big media outlets started sharing the video clip showing the woman running to an uphill area holding her twin daughters, Prisma and Princess, in school uniform. Social media users have commended her action, describing it as “great” or “brave”.
The video clip was filmed around 9:30 am Nepal time on August 26, when the massive Himalayan flash flood, triggered by rock and glacial collapse on Mt Lantang Lirung’s North Face, left a trail of destruction across Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, and five districts of Nepal-Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan.
“If we had been one or two seconds late, I and my daughters (five-year-old twins Prisma and Princess) would have been swept away too,” the 22-year-old says of the moment when the massive flood hit her settlement at Betrawati, Rasuwa, some 60km north west of Kathmandu.
She was busy feeding Nepali meal, Daal-Bhaat-Tarkari, to her daughters, who were getting ready to catch their school bus. Then, all of a sudden, she recalls, her neighbourhood started shaking and people started panicking and crying as if it were an earthquake.
The tsunami-like flood sweeping away the pink-colour house that the Tamangs were living in can be seen in the background of the viral video, which shows Bam Maya hurriedly running to the higher grounds, along with her daughters on two sides. As the three race uphill, one of the little ones stumbles but is instantly picked up by her distressed mother.
“Soon after reaching an uphill area, I fainted briefly,” she says. “When I was normal again, the two girls were crying.”
More than two weeks later, Bam Maya's woes and worries are far from over-and they just seem to be just growing. “My daughters are still shocked and continue to remain distressed and frightened, saying ‘the flood is coming’,” she says. “They refuse to leave me. I have to take them along, wherever I go.”
On that fateful morning, she says she lost 12 members of her family, including parents, grandmother and a younger sister. Her husband, Sandesh Tamang, 25, is a truck driver who keeps traveling across Nepal for work. He often sleeps in his vehicle, she says.
“After our home was swept away, we were kept at a government shelter, but it was too crammed and crowded. So I moved out and started staying at one of my sister’s place in Battar (Bidur, Nuwakot). I have been looking for a room to rent. I even went to Kathmandu. But no luck yet. It can’t go on like this any longer. I’m very worried.”
The massive flood claimed the lives of over 1,385 people, including foreign tourists, while the search for over 5,100 missing people continues. Besides sweeping away hundreds of vehicles, the flood also destroyed some two dozen bridges and left over a dozen hydroelectric projects damaged.
Rescue efforts continue to locate hundreds of workers still believed to be trapped inside the hydro electric tunnels. Overall, the flood damaged infrastructure worth over 5 billion US dollars, according to preliminary estimates.
Like Bam Maya and her twin daughters, the disaster has directly affected nearly 70,000 people, nearly a third of them children. A majority of them are living in temporary shelters set up in the affected districts.
Because numerous school buildings have been destroyed in Rasuwa and other affected districts, Bam Maya says, she’s worried about the education of her twin daughters. “The flood swept away their school building too. We don’t know when new school buildings would be built and the children could resume their studies.”
“I don’t think the government or the donors are doing enough to help us. I hear that there are billions of rupees in the relief fund already. When will that money come to us, so that we can resume our normal life?”
One of her relatives, Karma Tamang, 45, says the flood dealt a severe blow to his community of around 100 families, who were displaced to the Trishuli riverside area after the 2015 earthquake destroyed their settlements in and around Tiru village, high up in Rasuwa.
“We moved to the riverside after the earthquake destroyed our houses,” he says, visibly worried about his family and community’s future. “Now this flood has hit us even harder, making us grieve loss of loved ones and homelessness. The government’s response is slow. I don’t know how long we will have to continue to remain displaced and homeless.”
Bam Maya’s cousin brother Sandesh Tamang (same name as her husband) says he lost his newly-built riverside home with 11 rooms. “I worked hard in Japan and saved some money to build the house, but now it’s gone. We are very unlucky. We don’t know where and when the government will resettle us.”
Bam Maya says she’s become popular after the video clip went viral after the disaster. “Yes many people recognise us and tell me they have seen the video,” she says. “But the viral status has not helped us at all. We have neither got enough relief materials to support our family, nor an assurance from the government that we would be safely resettled.” “The sooner that can happen, the better it will be for flood victims like us," she adds.
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