Woman Killed In Brazil After Bungee Jump Instructors Push Her Off Bridge Without Safety Rope
Vvideo shared on social media shows instructors lifting her in the arms and launching her down the bridge without the safety cord attached to her.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
A 21-year-old woman from Brazil died after she was thrown off a bridge in a bungee jumping exercise without the safety cord attached to her. The video of the incident has since been shared widely on social media, triggering anger and questions about how the organisers could overlook such basic safety.
The incident, according to Brazilian media, occurred at the Ponte do Esqueleto bridge in Limeira, a city in São Paulo state, on the morning of Saturday (June 13, 2026). The young woman was identified as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, a social media influencer and physical education and sports management graduate.
The video shows three instructors picking up the woman as she opens up her arms, ready for the adventure. It can be clearly seen in the video that the safety rope is not attached to her, yet two of the instructors walk to the edge of one of the pillars of the bridge and launch the woman into mid-air. The next frame in the video shows her plunging to her death.
Ironically, hours before her fatal adventure, Freitas had jokingly posted a message on her Instagram handle: "Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?" Reports said her Instagram profile was taken down shortly after her death.
The local report, quoting local Military Police, said Freitas was participating in a bungee jumping activity and was thrown without a rope from a height of about 40 meters.
"At the time of the jump, the safety equipment was not properly secured, resulting in a fall from a great height, causing multiple injuries," the police said.
Two of the instructors tried to run away upon realising the disastrous mistake, but were eventually tracked and nabbed with the help of a helicopter in the forested area. As per the latest reports, six people were arrested in the case.
The video triggered sharp reactions from the netizens. "The sheer carelessness and negligence required to just blindly fling a 21-year-old off a bridge without double-checking the single thing keeping her alive makes my blood boil," read one of the comments on X.
A 21-year-old woman died during a 40-meter rope jump in Limeira, Brazil, after organizers forgot to attach the safety rope.pic.twitter.com/ECloIDRf2j— Clash Report (@clashreport) June 13, 2026
Another user wrote: "How do you forget to attach her to a safety rope. The negligence. They will say manslaughter, but this to me should be treated as murder."
Yet another user questioned those recording the video as well as the people nearby.
"How are the ones standing behind them looking on and can’t see that there is no rope attached? This looks intentional," the user wrote.
Read More
What You Should Know Before Doing A Bungee Jump, Learn About The Crucial Safety Checks For The Adventure Sport
Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Facility