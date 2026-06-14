ETV Bharat / international

Woman Killed In Brazil After Bungee Jump Instructors Push Her Off Bridge Without Safety Rope

A 21-year-old woman from Brazil died after she was thrown off a bridge in a bungee jumping exercise without the safety cord attached to her. The video of the incident has since been shared widely on social media, triggering anger and questions about how the organisers could overlook such basic safety.

The incident, according to Brazilian media, occurred at the Ponte do Esqueleto bridge in Limeira, a city in São Paulo state, on the morning of Saturday (June 13, 2026). The young woman was identified as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, a social media influencer and physical education and sports management graduate.

The video shows three instructors picking up the woman as she opens up her arms, ready for the adventure. It can be clearly seen in the video that the safety rope is not attached to her, yet two of the instructors walk to the edge of one of the pillars of the bridge and launch the woman into mid-air. The next frame in the video shows her plunging to her death.

Woman Killed In Brazil After Bungee Jump Instructors Push Her Off Bridge Without Safety Rope (Screengrab)

Ironically, hours before her fatal adventure, Freitas had jokingly posted a message on her Instagram handle: "Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?" Reports said her Instagram profile was taken down shortly after her death.

The local report, quoting local Military Police, said Freitas was participating in a bungee jumping activity and was thrown without a rope from a height of about 40 meters.