ETV Bharat / international

Woman Charged Over Freak Car Crash That Killed Indian-Origin Schoolgirl In London

London: A 49-year-old woman behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a London school killing two eight-year-old girls, including Indian-origin Nuria Sajjad, was on Friday charged with dangerous driving following a reinvestigation of the case. Claire Freemantle was involved in a collision at the Study Prep School in Wimbledon that led to the death of Indian-origin schoolgirl Nuria and her schoolmate Serena Lau, both eight years old at the time, in July 2023. An initial investigation into the crash had concluded against any charges in what was believed to be a freak accident.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Claire Freemantle, 49, with two offences of causing death by dangerous driving and seven offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving," said David Malone, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for London North.

“This charging decision was made after the Metropolitan Police reopened their investigation into the collision, which led to significant new evidence being passed to us for consideration. Following this review, our prosecutors worked to establish that there is now sufficient evidence to bring this case to court, and it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings," he said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Freemantle has been informed of the charges by post and will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on June 16. "These charges follow a complex and rigorous reinvestigation by detectives. There is an ongoing investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the first investigation, which we continue to fully support," said Commander Charmain Brenyah, who leads the Met Police's Roads and Transport Policing Command.

"While it is right that this matter be independently scrutinised, we are sorry for how we initially dealt with the incident and for the impact on those affected.