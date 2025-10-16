ETV Bharat / international

WMO Sounds Global Warming Alarm: 2024 Becomes Hottest Year On Record Amid Rising CO₂, Methane, and Extreme Weather

New Delhi: The planet is experiencing a climate shift, driven by record greenhouse gas emissions, which is causing an energy imbalance.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) reported that 2024 was the hottest year on record, surpassing the symbolic +1.5°C milestone above pre-industrial levels, and reaching new highs in carbon dioxide levels with rate increases of + 3.5 parts per million (ppm) in the atmosphere - highs that have not been seen since modern monitoring of the atmosphere began in 1957.

The report, published in WMO's 21st annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, has stunned both scientists and the policy community ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil. The theme of the report is clear: greenhouse gases are substantially increasing, and the planet's natural capacity to remove emissions is weakening, which may trigger a self-reinforcing cycle of heat and adverse weather.

Record CO₂ high - 424 ppm, Highest Rate in History

Global average CO₂ concentrations were at 423.9 ± 0.2 ppm in 2024, or 152% of pre-industrial levels (278 ppm). The increase of 3.5 ppm from 2023 to 2024 is the fastest increase of CO₂ observed in nearly 70 years of modern monitoring.

The WMO scientists state this increase is due to the combination of increased fossil fuel combustion, enhanced droughts due to El Niño, and immense wildfires which both degraded the carbon sinks and re-released stored carbon back into the air. Fires in the Amazon Basin, southern Africa, and parts of Australia were among the worst on record.

“The heat trapped by CO₂ and other greenhouse gases is turbo-charging our climate and leading to more extreme weather,” said Ko Barrett, WMO Deputy Secretary-General.

“Every tenth of a degree of additional warming matters. What we are seeing now is the cumulative result of decades of delay,” she warned.

Methane and Nitrous Oxide Also Break Records

The two other major long-lived greenhouse gases: methane (CH₄) and nitrous oxide (N₂O), also hit all-time highs.

Methane reached 1,942 parts per billion (ppb), up 166 % from pre-industrial levels.

Nitrous oxide rose to 338 ppb, up 125 % from pre-industrial levels.

Together, the three gases account for nearly 98 % of the warming effect of all long-lived greenhouse gases. CO₂ alone contributes about two-thirds of the total warming impact.

At a briefing in Geneva, WMO’s Oksana Tarasova, Senior Scientific Officer and lead author of the bulletin, outlined the grim feedback loop now taking shape. “This gas (CO₂) accumulates in the atmosphere. It has a very long lifetime; every single molecule which is emitted has a global impact,” Tarasova said. She added that roughly half of all human-emitted CO₂ is absorbed by forests, land, and oceans, but those natural buffers are showing signs of exhaustion.

“We rely on natural systems to help us offset our impacts, and those systems are so stressed that they start reducing their help. Trees in the Amazon, for example, became stressed from rising temperatures and lack of rainfall during El Niño. If a tree is under stress, if it doesn’t have water, if temperatures are too high, it simply stops photosynthesising,” Tarasova explained.

The WMO warns that such feedback could push ecosystems toward tipping points, thresholds beyond which changes become irreversible. Melting permafrost, for instance, could release vast stores of methane, further amplifying warming.

“Our actions should be toward emission reduction as fast as possible if we don’t want to see the domino effect,” Tarasova cautioned. “Climate change is not a religion. It’s science.”

El Niño, Wildfires, and the Weakening of Carbon Sinks

The report attributes much of 2024’s CO₂ surge to reduced carbon uptake by land ecosystems and record-breaking wildfires. The 2023–2024 El Niño, a warming of the eastern Pacific Ocean, altered rainfall and temperature patterns across the globe.

Tropical forests in South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia dried out, reducing their ability to absorb CO₂. Droughts intensified in southern Africa and northern Brazil, while heatwaves swept across South Asia and Europe.

Simultaneously, wildfire activity soared, releasing billions of tonnes of CO₂ into the air. According to the WMO, oceans, which absorb about a quarter of all CO₂ emissions, also took up less carbon due to record-high sea-surface temperatures persisting from 2023 into 2024.

“There is significant concern that terrestrial and ocean CO₂ sinks are becoming less effective,” the bulletin notes, “which will increase the fraction of anthropogenic CO₂ that stays in the atmosphere, thereby accelerating global warming.”

Global Temperature Surpasses 1.5 °C Threshold

WMO confirmed that 2024 was the hottest year since records began in 1850, breaking the record set in 2023. The global mean temperature stood at approximately 1.55 °C above the 1850–1900 average, making it the first calendar year to cross the 1.5 °C mark, a key benchmark under the Paris Agreement.

The Paris accord, adopted in 2015, aims to keep global temperature rise “well below 2 °C” and ideally “below 1.5 °C.” WMO experts stress that a single year above 1.5 °C does not yet mean the goal is lost — but it is a clear warning that the window for action is closing.

India’s Balancing Act: Growth vs. Green Responsibility

The findings of the WMO were sharply condemned by climate experts in India, who provided a reminder of how the global crisis has far-reaching domestic consequences. With a population of 1.4 billion and an economy that is already growing, India's challenge is to grow sustainably while cutting down emissions.

"India's rapid industrialisation, expanding cities, and increased energy consumption are globally significant drivers of emissions," Rajesh Solomon Paul, environmentalist and CEO of Excel Geomatics, told ETV Bharat.

"It is necessary for India to continue growing but to reduce emissions, India needs to urgently accelerate the transition away from coal, look at the efficiency of industry, and invest heavily in renewable energy, methane capture, low low-emission agriculture."

Paul pointed out that India's climate policy must balance economic realism at a local scale with environmental urgency. "More robust policing of emissions standards, carbon markets, and incentives for cleaner technologies can allow us to reconcile economic growth with climate action. State governments and industry should focus on local climate action, urban greening, waste-to-energy and sustainable mobility, while individuals adopt energy efficiency and rooftop solar." India can show that development and decarbonisation can go hand in hand if policy, innovation, and public participation move in sync.”

Prof. SN Mishra, Climate Change Consultant and Professor at TERI School of Advanced Studies, described the WMO data as a stark indicator of nature’s diminishing ability to absorb human emissions.

“The rise in CO₂-equivalent concentration is a cumulative outcome of emissions from across the planet. India, though the third-largest emitter in absolute terms, contributes only about one-third of global per-capita emissions and ranks 106th globally on that metric,” he noted.

“Global warming is driven primarily by greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. Yet India is making remarkable progress; over 50% of its installed power capacity now comes from clean and renewable energy sources.”

He explained that a 3.5 ppm rise corresponds to roughly 7.5 gigatonnes of additional CO₂-equivalent emissions in one year, a “massive and worrying jump.”

“This faster increase likely reflects the saturation and declining efficiency of natural carbon sinks. While the rate of emissions growth may be slowing, the atmosphere appears to have entered a self-reinforcing, vicious cycle. Climate change is intensifying, and so are its impacts.”