ETV Bharat / international

'Every Major Glaciated Region On Earth Lost Ice': Serious Water Warnings In WMO's New 5-Year Report

Water Cycle Has Become More Erratic And Unpredictable, Warns WMO In New Report ( Mauricio Pretto via WMO Press Release )

Earth's water cycle is becoming increasingly erratic, swinging between too little and too much, as glaciers continue to lose ice mass and groundwater depletes, the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned on Thursday, with an unprecedented El Niño expected to exacerbate the long-term trend.

Rivers across the globe in 2025 had one of the driest years in more than three decades, the WMO said in its latest 'State of Global Water Resources' report that shows a continuation of the long-term decline in Earth’s freshwater storage and in glacier retreat - trends with serious implications for people and economies in the future.

The report shows that the water cycle has become more erratic and unpredictable, as the past seven years have seen the fewest rivers with “normal” flows since 1991.

Asia and Africa together accounted for at least half of all recorded water-related extreme events and more than 80% of reported associated deaths over the past five years, the report says.

It provides a comprehensive, science-based assessment of the entire water cycle loop, including river discharge, groundwater, evapotranspiration, land water storage, and snow and ice, as well as high-impact events. The report covers the year 2025 and summarizes findings of the past five years since it was first published.

Cover page of the report. (WMO)

Some parts of this cycle are fast – such as precipitation, river flow, soil moisture – they respond to weather within days or weeks. Others, like groundwater, glaciers and seasonal snowpack, are slow, they accumulate or deplete over seasons to decades or longer.

"Traditionally these slow reserves have acted as the planet's savings account: a buffer that absorbs bad years so that a single drought or a single dry season does not translate directly into a water crisis,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

"We are depleting that savings account. Global terrestrial water storage has shown a declining trend since 2014–2016 - a persistent, decade-long signal. For the fourth consecutive year, every major glaciated region on Earth lost ice mass. Groundwater tells a similar story: nearly two-thirds of monitored wells worldwide showed conditions outside the historical norm in 2025, and the balance shifted further toward deficit compared with 2024, not toward recovery,” said Saulo.

Terrestrial water storage is all the fresh water held on and under land, in groundwater, soil, rivers, reservoirs, snow and ice. This map shows how 2025 compared with the 2002 to 2020 average, measured from space by satellite gravimetry. (WMO)

“At the same time, we are seeing more water-related disasters. The strengthening El Niño will increase the risk of drought in some areas, and flooding in others,” she said.

The report highlights some major areas of concern

2025 was one of the driest years for river discharge globally in 35 years, with below-normal flows over 36% of global basin area. This is based on data from simulations from 13 global hydrological models, driven by observed weather data.

For the seventh year in a row, the number of river basins with “normal” conditions was in a clear minority: ranging between 34-38%, compared to the average of 46% between 1991-2020, according to the report.

Terrestrial water storage – the total amount of water stored in groundwater, lakes and rivers, soil moisture, vegetation and ice and snow – has been in decline since the mid-2010s.