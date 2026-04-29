ETV Bharat / international

'Without Us, You Would Be Speaking French': King Charles Jokes With Trump At White House State Dinner

Britain's King Charles III talks with President Donald Trump during a State Dinner with first lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla in the East Room of the White House State Dinner Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

New Delhi: Britain's King Charles III on Tuesday shared a light moment with US President Donald Trump in Washington during a White House state dinner, joking that without the British, Americans would be speaking French.

During their dinner toasts, both leaders exchanged humour, with Charles referring to Trump's earlier remarks about European allies relying on US defence support since World War II.

"You recently commented, Mr President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French," Charles quipped.

The King was talking about places with British and French origins in North America, where the rival colonial powers battled for control of the continent before US independence 250 years ago. Earlier at the Davos summit in January, Trump said that without US help in World War II, "you'd be speaking German and a little Japanese."

But the King's lighthearted remark reflected the warm tone as he and Trump bonded over the "special relationship" between London and Washington, despite tensions over the war in Iran. He made further jokes at Trump's expense, saying he could not help noticing the "readjustments" to the White House East Wing, which the former real estate tycoon has demolished to build a giant $400 million ballroom.