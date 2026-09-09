ETV Bharat / international

With 587 Foreign Nationals Missing In Floods, Nepal Govt Asks Their Relatives To Send DNA Test Reports To Help Identify Them

Rescue operations underway to trace missing persons under the debris left by the Nepal floods ( ETV Bharat )

Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Wednesday appealed to foreign nationals, whose relatives are missing in the devastating Bhote Koshi - Rasuwa floods, to get their DNA tests done and send the reports to identify them among the unidentified dead bodies and human remains.

It issued a public notice detailing who could provide the DNA sample and what they should ask laboratories in their countries to do to generate a report that could help match DNA reports of unidentified or unclaimed bodies or remains.

Photographs of missing persons an army camp in Nuwakot district (ETV Bharat)

All foreign embassies functioning in Nepal have also been informed about this move. Foreigners in the Himalayan country searching for their kin could provide their DNA samples to government authorities here for testing.

"The Nepal Police is facilitating DNA sample collection, testing, and matching them with the DNA of the unidentified or unclaimed bodies. Our wish is to hand over the mortal remains of the flood victims to their respective families, whether they are ours or from any other country," Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) chief executive Dharam Raj Uprety told ETV Bharat.

With search and rescue operations by the Nepali Army, police and paramilitary still ongoing in the flood-affected areas, this move will help identify not only the human remains already recovered but also those that might be found in the future.