With 587 Foreign Nationals Missing In Floods, Nepal Govt Asks Their Relatives To Send DNA Test Reports To Help Identify Them
Foreigners in the Himalayan country searching for their kin could provide their DNA samples to government authorities here for testing.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 9, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Wednesday appealed to foreign nationals, whose relatives are missing in the devastating Bhote Koshi - Rasuwa floods, to get their DNA tests done and send the reports to identify them among the unidentified dead bodies and human remains.
It issued a public notice detailing who could provide the DNA sample and what they should ask laboratories in their countries to do to generate a report that could help match DNA reports of unidentified or unclaimed bodies or remains.
All foreign embassies functioning in Nepal have also been informed about this move. Foreigners in the Himalayan country searching for their kin could provide their DNA samples to government authorities here for testing.
"The Nepal Police is facilitating DNA sample collection, testing, and matching them with the DNA of the unidentified or unclaimed bodies. Our wish is to hand over the mortal remains of the flood victims to their respective families, whether they are ours or from any other country," Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) chief executive Dharam Raj Uprety told ETV Bharat.
With search and rescue operations by the Nepali Army, police and paramilitary still ongoing in the flood-affected areas, this move will help identify not only the human remains already recovered but also those that might be found in the future.
The calamitous floods, purportedly originating from a glacial avalanche in Tibet on August 26, wreaked havoc as they rumbled through Nepal via Bhutekoshi into the Trishuli river.
According to the Nepal government figures, over 1,369 dead bodies have been recovered so far, of which 102 have been handed over to their claimants. Around 5,132 people, including 587 foreigners, are still missing.
NDRRMA under-spokesperson Prakash Pokhrel pointed out that the Nepali citizens could approach their respective police stations to provide their DNA samples, while the foreigners present will have to come through their respective embassies.
"We have started the process of DNA collection and testing. DNA samples of the dead bodies or remains are being taken for lab tests. It will take a few days for reports to arrive. A central system has been established where they will be matched to find the relatives,” Prakash told ETV Bharat.
As per the notice for DNA testing of foreigners, the samples should be taken from the closest available blood relative of the missing persons. The first choice includes mother, father, son, or daughter, while the second choice includes brother or sister born from the same parents. The last choice is a blood relative from the same family, including an uncle, or a brother or sister who shares only one parent.
The notice lists the required DNA profile types—autosomal STR with at least CODIS core STR Loci, Y-STR and X-STR—depending on whether the donor is from the paternal or maternal side. It asks the foreign nationals to approach the government or private labs in their countries to get those types of tests done.
The reports, including the electropherogram with marker table in PDF format and others in XML and CMF format should be submitted on the laboratory’s official letterhead, containing the relationship information between the donor and the claimed missing person and duly signed. A copy of photo identity document, and a consent letter allowing the DNA profile to be used for identifying the missing person also needs to be attached.
All scanned copies of all the documents should be mailed to dnacodis@nepalpolice.gov.np. The government has assured that all DNA information will be kept confidential and used only to identify the missing relatives.
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