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2026 Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded To Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, Georg Nagel For Optogenetics Discoveries

This file photo taken on December 6, 2021 shows the medal for the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature (Abdulrazak Gurnah) on a table at the Swedish Ambassador's residence in London. ( AFP )

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for " their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics " on October 5, Monday, according to the Nobel Press statement. Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Medicine Committee, announced this. The Nobel Assembly announced the prize at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. The Nobel Prize in Medicine honours major discoveries in life sciences or medicine.

It is meant for work that has changed scientific understanding or brought significant benefits to people, rather than simply recognising a long career or scientific leadership.

The Nobel Prize season begins today, October 5, with the announcement in Physiology or Medicine. It is the first of six Nobel awards to be announced over eight days, bringing global attention to discoveries, ideas, and contributions that have made a major difference to humanity.

The prize includes a medal, diploma and cash award. The 2026 prize amount is set at 12 million Swedish kronor for a full Nobel Prize. The awards will formally be presented in December.

How The Winner Is Selected

The selection process begins with confidential nominations. The Nobel Committee invites qualified people to nominate candidates for the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

These include members of the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, previous Nobel laureates in medicine and chemistry, members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and professors at selected medical institutions in Sweden and other countries.

Self-nominations are not accepted. The Nobel Committee studies the nominations and recommends candidates. The 50-member Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet makes the final decision.