2026 Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded To Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, Georg Nagel For Optogenetics Discoveries
The 2026 Nobel season begins with the Medicine Prize, as several fields of medical research draw attention ahead of the announcement.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for "their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics" on October 5, Monday, according to the Nobel Press statement. Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Medicine Committee, announced this. The Nobel Assembly announced the prize at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. The Nobel Prize in Medicine honours major discoveries in life sciences or medicine.
It is meant for work that has changed scientific understanding or brought significant benefits to people, rather than simply recognising a long career or scientific leadership.
The Nobel Prize season begins today, October 5, with the announcement in Physiology or Medicine. It is the first of six Nobel awards to be announced over eight days, bringing global attention to discoveries, ideas, and contributions that have made a major difference to humanity.
The prize includes a medal, diploma and cash award. The 2026 prize amount is set at 12 million Swedish kronor for a full Nobel Prize. The awards will formally be presented in December.
How The Winner Is Selected
The selection process begins with confidential nominations. The Nobel Committee invites qualified people to nominate candidates for the Nobel Prize in Medicine.
These include members of the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, previous Nobel laureates in medicine and chemistry, members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and professors at selected medical institutions in Sweden and other countries.
Self-nominations are not accepted. The Nobel Committee studies the nominations and recommends candidates. The 50-member Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet makes the final decision.
The prize is specifically intended for a discovery of major importance in life sciences or medicine. A person cannot receive it simply for having spent many years in the field or for being recognised as a scientific leader.
Alfred Nobel's Connection With Medicine
Medicine was one of the prize categories Alfred Nobel himself mentioned in his will. On November 27, 1895, Nobel signed the document that set aside most of his fortune for the prizes.
He had a personal interest in medical research and had connections with the Karolinska Institutet. Around 1890, Swedish physiologist Jöns Johansson worked briefly in Nobel's laboratory in Sèvres, France.
Nobel's will directed that part of his fortune should go to the person who had made the "most important discovery within the domain of physiology or medicine".
Swedish sculptor and engraver Erik Lindberg designed the Nobel medal for physiology or medicine. It depicts the Genius of Medicine holding an open book while collecting water from a rock to give to a sick girl.
With the medicine award opening this year's Nobel season, attention will move through science, literature and peace before the economics prize concludes the announcements on October 12.
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