Will Trump Escalate Conflict In Iran After The Midterm Elections Or Will He Continue To Negotiate And Impose Sanctions On Tehran?
India has urged a cessation of hostilities and return to normalcy as one Indian seafarer is killed off the coast of Oman.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
New Delhi: As the midterm elections come to a close, the big question is whether US President Donald Trump will escalate the conflict in Iran militarily or choose the more prudent option of using economic coercion and diplomacy to hammer out a solution.
Just hours before voting started in the midterm elections and amid negotiations with Iran, the US launched limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, which is in the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the unpredictability of what happens next.
The Iran conflict has dominated the midterm election campaign as Democrats have centred their campaign message on how the conflict in Iran led to the death of American soldiers, deepened inflation and escalated the cost of living from higher fuel to grocery prices.
Trump is seeking to retain control of the Senate and the House of Representatives in an election where his war on Iran has proved costly, as working-class Americans, a key source of his political power, are among those struggling with rising oil prices. Opinion polls give the edge to Democrats, who have promised to use control of Congress to curtail or end US military involvement in Iran.
Regardless of the result of the midterm elections, there is now uncertainty over how Trump will navigate the pitfalls of the Iran conflict where a solution has eluded him since he started the war backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over eight months ago.
Instead, there is concern that, with the midterm elections over, Trump, who wanted to keep energy prices stable during the campaign, has little reason to hold back, resulting in intensified fighting and further disruption to the movement of oil and gas.
What comes next
Negotiations with Iran have continued even as the US launched a limited strike. But what comes next has led to much speculation, ranging from the possibility of ground strikes against Iran to the start of a second wave of attacks.
Trump on Tuesday said a peace deal with Tehran "could happen" and maintained Tehran wants a deal. Still, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson suggested in a post on X on Monday that Trump will decide on whether to launch a nuclear strike on Pickaxe Mountain, a nuclear site, in the coming days. He further said Netanyahu, who is fighting for political survival after being deprived of a majority in recently concluded elections, is pushing for fresh strikes against Iran after the midterm elections are over and done.
"The rest of America’s longtime allies in the Middle East are terrified by the prospect of more war," he said in his post on Twitter.
Amid the continuing game of brinkmanship, Iran's leadership has continued to warn of a strong response. Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency is ready “with its finger on the trigger” and warned that a new wave of hostilities could start if Washington takes a step.
Iran's state media reported earlier that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has asked military commanders to be ready to respond to any threat and asked for an updated list of US and Israeli assets and called for an immediate armed response to any renewed threat, state media reported.
There is also the Israel angle. The Associated Press quoting unnamed US officials said that Netanyahu is pushing for a return to full-scale war, which would reportedly help him form an emergency government after his party failed to get a majority in Parliament in the recently-held elections in Israel.
Trump's unpredictability
Due to Trump's unpredictable and volatile governance style, there is little certainty about what will happen now. Whatever the outcome of the midterm elections, the question is whether Congress, if controlled by the Democrats, can rein him in.
He has already shown that his policies can deviate from Congress, even when it was held by the Republicans, and that in the face of impediments, he has been able to come up with workarounds. Despite bipartisan support for the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act to sanction Russia and buyers of Russian oil, Trump negotiated a deal to import millions of tonnes of diesel from Russia to stabilise oil prices during the run-up to the vote. Even members of his own party criticised him for the deal amid the ongoing effort to coerce Moscow to come to the negotiating table by targeting oil funds.
At the same time, he found a workaround when the US Supreme Court struck down his tariff policy by bringing in tariffs through a different route. Even if Republicans lose Congress, the President still has executive power, although Congress can hold the authority to withhold funding for military operations.
But some analysts believe that a Republican defeat will lead to some constraints on Trump, who has had unchecked power so far.
"It's very difficult to say what happens; we have to await the result. If he loses Congress, he will find it extremely difficult to carry out the unilateral approach he has followed. There will be severe constraints," maintained Talmiz Ahmed, a former Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia and a West Asia expert.
"One message that is very clear is that going to war in West Asia will not give any electoral advantage. You have to work like a statesman and you have to work with gravitas, think through diplomacy, and engage with diverse people. He could not succeed in opening the Hormuz on his terms, so he (Trump) attacked ( Qeshm Island) . This token attack that he has done served no useful purpose."
But the attack has nevertheless alarmed countries in the region, who are bracing for an escalation once the midterm election results are in.
“We are very confident that . . . the second round will be more dangerous, more destructive and it will lead nowhere. “We are extremely worried,” said Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty at a security summit in Bahrain on Saturday.
Impact on India.
New Delhi is closely watching developments amid concerns that an escalation will put Indians in the region at risk and push up energy costs. Around 30 per cent of oil imports come from the Strait of Hormuz, down from the earlier 50 to 70 per cent as India has diversified its energy imports.
New Delhi has clearly been cognisant of the cost of an intensification in the conflict with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar warning in September of a potential food and energy crisis due to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Iran conflict. This conflict has disrupted the movement of ships carrying grains, fertilisers, oil and gas from the Black Sea to Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.
There are 10 million Indian nationals living and working across Gulf Cooperation Council countries underlining the risks for India.
One Indian was killed on Tuesday after an attack on the Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, taking the toll of seafarers who have lost their lives in the Iran conflict to 15, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said today.
13 Indians were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard following the incident on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.
When asked about a potential escalation, Jaiswal said, "We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy among the parties so that peace and stability can return to the region The conflict has already taken a very heavy toll in terms of casualties and has been disrupting people's lives not just in the region but across the world," he said
"It has had a debilitating impact on global food, fuel, fertilisers, and financial flows. We urge cessation of hostilities so that normalcy can be restored in the region."
But the question is whether Trump, even if he is weakened after the midterm elections, will be able to bring an end to the Iran conflict and stabilise the Straits of Hormuz.