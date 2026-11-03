ETV Bharat / international

Will Trump Escalate Conflict In Iran After The Midterm Elections Or Will He Continue To Negotiate And Impose Sanctions On Tehran?

New Delhi: As the midterm elections come to a close, the big question is whether US President Donald Trump will escalate the conflict in Iran militarily or choose the more prudent option of using economic coercion and diplomacy to hammer out a solution.

Just hours before voting started in the midterm elections and amid negotiations with Iran, the US launched limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, which is in the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the unpredictability of what happens next.

The Iran conflict has dominated the midterm election campaign as Democrats have centred their campaign message on how the conflict in Iran led to the death of American soldiers, deepened inflation and escalated the cost of living from higher fuel to grocery prices.

Trump is seeking to retain control of the Senate and the House of Representatives in an election where his war on Iran has proved costly, as working-class Americans, a key source of his political power, are among those struggling with rising oil prices. Opinion polls give the edge to Democrats, who have promised to use control of Congress to curtail or end US military involvement in Iran.

Regardless of the result of the midterm elections, there is now uncertainty over how Trump will navigate the pitfalls of the Iran conflict where a solution has eluded him since he started the war backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over eight months ago.

Instead, there is concern that, with the midterm elections over, Trump, who wanted to keep energy prices stable during the campaign, has little reason to hold back, resulting in intensified fighting and further disruption to the movement of oil and gas.

What comes next

Negotiations with Iran have continued even as the US launched a limited strike. But what comes next has led to much speculation, ranging from the possibility of ground strikes against Iran to the start of a second wave of attacks.

Trump on Tuesday said a peace deal with Tehran "could happen" and maintained Tehran wants a deal. Still, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson suggested in a post on X on Monday that Trump will decide on whether to launch a nuclear strike on Pickaxe Mountain, a nuclear site, in the coming days. He further said Netanyahu, who is fighting for political survival after being deprived of a majority in recently concluded elections, is pushing for fresh strikes against Iran after the midterm elections are over and done.

"The rest of America’s longtime allies in the Middle East are terrified by the prospect of more war," he said in his post on Twitter.

Amid the continuing game of brinkmanship, Iran's leadership has continued to warn of a strong response. Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency is ready “with its finger on the trigger” and warned that a new wave of hostilities could start if Washington takes a step.

Iran's state media reported earlier that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has asked military commanders to be ready to respond to any threat and asked for an updated list of US and Israeli assets and called for an immediate armed response to any renewed threat, state media reported.

There is also the Israel angle. The Associated Press quoting unnamed US officials said that Netanyahu is pushing for a return to full-scale war, which would reportedly help him form an emergency government after his party failed to get a majority in Parliament in the recently-held elections in Israel.

Trump's unpredictability

Due to Trump's unpredictable and volatile governance style, there is little certainty about what will happen now. Whatever the outcome of the midterm elections, the question is whether Congress, if controlled by the Democrats, can rein him in.

He has already shown that his policies can deviate from Congress, even when it was held by the Republicans, and that in the face of impediments, he has been able to come up with workarounds. Despite bipartisan support for the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act to sanction Russia and buyers of Russian oil, Trump negotiated a deal to import millions of tonnes of diesel from Russia to stabilise oil prices during the run-up to the vote. Even members of his own party criticised him for the deal amid the ongoing effort to coerce Moscow to come to the negotiating table by targeting oil funds.