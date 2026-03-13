Will The West Asia Conflict Reshape India's Energy Diplomacy?
The conflict near the Strait of Hormuz underscores risks to India’s fuel imports, pushing New Delhi toward diversified energy partnerships and stronger domestic alternatives
Published : March 13, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The escalation triggered by the US–Israel attacks on Iran has once again exposed the fragility of India’s energy lifelines. With a significant share of its crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports moving through the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict has underscored how geopolitical tensions in West Asia can quickly threaten India’s fuel supplies.
For policymakers in New Delhi, the crisis is a reminder that securing long-term energy stability will require diversifying suppliers, strengthening strategic reserves and accelerating the transition to alternative energy sources.
India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing energy consumers, yet its domestic production has failed to keep pace with demand. The country imports close to 90 percent of its crude oil requirements and a large share of its natural gas and LPG. Roughly 50 percent of India’s crude imports, over half of LNG imports, and about 80–85 percent of LPG imports transit this narrow maritime passage, making it a vital energy lifeline.
The present conflict has therefore triggered renewed debate in policy circles about the need to diversify India’s energy partnerships. Over the past decade, New Delhi has gradually expanded its procurement strategy beyond traditional Gulf suppliers. Imports from Russia have risen sharply in recent years, particularly after the reconfiguration of the global oil trade following Western sanctions on Moscow. India has also increased energy purchases from the United States and several African producers.
Yet, West Asia remains the cornerstone of India’s energy imports, primarily because of geographical proximity, established supply chains and long-standing diplomatic ties with Gulf producers. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continue to account for a large share of India’s oil imports. While these relationships are unlikely to diminish in the near future, the current crisis is likely to accelerate efforts to build alternative supply channels across other regions.
One key strategy involves strengthening long-term energy partnerships with producers in Africa and the Americas. Countries such as Nigeria, Angola, Brazil and Guyana are increasingly being viewed as potential partners in India’s quest for diversified oil supplies. Expanding these ties could help reduce the risks associated with excessive dependence on any single region.
Another important pillar of India’s energy strategy is the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves. These reserves act as an emergency buffer, allowing the government to release crude oil into the market during supply disruptions. While India has already established strategic storage facilities in several locations, experts believe that additional reserves will be necessary to cushion the country against prolonged geopolitical crises.
According to Lydia Powell, Senior Fellow at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation (ORF) think tank and an expert on energy security, one option for India is to keep buying crude oil from Russia.
“Earlier, India used to buy 60 to 65 percent of its crude oil requirements from the Gulf states,” Powell told ETV Bharat. “However, after the Ukraine war, Russia became the leading source of crude imports because of discounted rates. It even overcame Iraq as the number one crude supplier for India.”
Though India has been buying crude from South American countries like Brazil and Guyana, she, at the same time, said that Venezuelan crude is slightly different and only some Indian companies can refine this.
“Diversification,” Powell said, “will not protect oil-importing countries from the price shock. The price of Brent crude has now reached $100 per barrel. Prior to the conflict in West Asia, it was $60 per barrel.”
She expressed the view that without Gulf states, it will be difficult to meet India’s volume requirements, highlighting that Indian refineries have a long history of importing Gulf crude oil.
“If the conflict ends, the situation will return to normalcy,” Powell said. “But, if the conflict continues, the volume of oil exports will reduce and then it will be catastrophic in terms of prices. Already, the price of LNG that India imports from Qatar has increased.”
The latest crisis in West Asia is also likely to reinforce India’s long-term push toward alternative energy sources. Expanding renewable energy capacity has become a central component of the country’s strategy to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels. India has already emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for solar and wind power, with large-scale projects being developed across several states.
Another emerging area of focus is green hydrogen, which is being promoted as a potential fuel for industries that are difficult to decarbonise. By investing in hydrogen production using renewable energy, India hopes to create a cleaner and more self-reliant energy ecosystem in the coming decades.
The fact of the matter is that the latest turmoil in West Asia has proven to be a strategic wake-up call for New Delhi. While the Gulf will remain a crucial energy partner for the foreseeable future, the events triggered by the ongoing conflict have underscored the risks of relying too heavily on a single region. By diversifying suppliers, expanding reserves and accelerating the transition toward alternative energy, India hopes to build a more resilient energy system capable of withstanding the uncertainties of an increasingly volatile world.
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