ETV Bharat / international

Will The West Asia Conflict Reshape India's Energy Diplomacy?

Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax, carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, that arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 12, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: The escalation triggered by the US–Israel attacks on Iran has once again exposed the fragility of India’s energy lifelines. With a significant share of its crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports moving through the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict has underscored how geopolitical tensions in West Asia can quickly threaten India’s fuel supplies.

For policymakers in New Delhi, the crisis is a reminder that securing long-term energy stability will require diversifying suppliers, strengthening strategic reserves and accelerating the transition to alternative energy sources.

India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing energy consumers, yet its domestic production has failed to keep pace with demand. The country imports close to 90 percent of its crude oil requirements and a large share of its natural gas and LPG. Roughly 50 percent of India’s crude imports, over half of LNG imports, and about 80–85 percent of LPG imports transit this narrow maritime passage, making it a vital energy lifeline.

The present conflict has therefore triggered renewed debate in policy circles about the need to diversify India’s energy partnerships. Over the past decade, New Delhi has gradually expanded its procurement strategy beyond traditional Gulf suppliers. Imports from Russia have risen sharply in recent years, particularly after the reconfiguration of the global oil trade following Western sanctions on Moscow. India has also increased energy purchases from the United States and several African producers.

Yet, West Asia remains the cornerstone of India’s energy imports, primarily because of geographical proximity, established supply chains and long-standing diplomatic ties with Gulf producers. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continue to account for a large share of India’s oil imports. While these relationships are unlikely to diminish in the near future, the current crisis is likely to accelerate efforts to build alternative supply channels across other regions.

One key strategy involves strengthening long-term energy partnerships with producers in Africa and the Americas. Countries such as Nigeria, Angola, Brazil and Guyana are increasingly being viewed as potential partners in India’s quest for diversified oil supplies. Expanding these ties could help reduce the risks associated with excessive dependence on any single region.

Another important pillar of India’s energy strategy is the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves. These reserves act as an emergency buffer, allowing the government to release crude oil into the market during supply disruptions. While India has already established strategic storage facilities in several locations, experts believe that additional reserves will be necessary to cushion the country against prolonged geopolitical crises.

According to Lydia Powell, Senior Fellow at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation (ORF) think tank and an expert on energy security, one option for India is to keep buying crude oil from Russia.